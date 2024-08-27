Apple Confirms iPhone 16 Launch Date with ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event

Apple fans, the wait is almost over! The tech giant has officially confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, and it’s just around the corner.

Apple is hosting an event on Monday, September 9, 2024, at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event, intriguingly dubbed ‘It’s Glowtime’, is expected to unveil a series of new iPhones along with updates to other devices and apps.

The event invite, sent out to media and industry insiders, teases a colourful, swirling Apple logo with shades of blue, purple, orange, and pink—seemingly hinting at the ‘Glowtime’ tagline. However, no concrete details about the devices have been officially revealed yet.

What to Expect

Rumours circulating online suggest that up to four new AI-powered iPhone models will be revealed: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to leaks, one of the iPhone 16 Pro models may feature a brand-new colour option, which has already created a buzz among Apple enthusiasts.

Earlier this year, Apple hinted at a major shift towards AI with its introduction of Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI features, including a revamped Siri and integration with ChatGPT. These features are expected to debut on the iPhone 16 series and other new Apple devices.

Fan Reactions

The announcement has sparked excitement on social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans have been speculating about the potential features of the new iPhones. One user wrote, “Glowtime hints at a major AI leap. Expect Siri to move from assistant to intelligence. This could change everything.”

Another fan humorously commented, “It’s that time of year when I gladly let Apple take all my money.”

What’s Next?

While specific details remain under wraps, anticipation continues to build for what Apple will unveil at the event. Mark your calendars for September 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT (6:00 PM BST), when Apple will take centre stage at the Steve Jobs Theater to showcase its latest innovations.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the event.