April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef

Upcoming Tube strikes scheduled for April and May have been averted following successful negotiations between the union Aslef and Transport for London (TfL).

Initially set to disrupt London’s transportation network on Monday, April 8, and Saturday, May 4, the strikes will no longer proceed as planned.

The proposed strike action would have involved Tube drivers represented by Aslef walking out in protest of what they perceived as inadequate working conditions for London Underground staff. However, fruitful discussions held between Aslef and TfL on Thursday, April 4, resulted in the cancellation of the strikes.

Aslef had initiated the call for strike action in pursuit of improved working conditions for Tube employees. Their decision to cancel the strikes came after concerns were raised during negotiations with TfL, where workers were allegedly asked to accept changes to their working conditions in exchange for a wage increase.

Finn Brennan, the London district organiser for London Underground, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “I’m very pleased. It’s always better to deal with issues through talking and discussion.

When questioned by The Standard about TfL’s motivation for engaging in discussions, Brennan suggested that the impending Mayoral elections might have played a role in prompting constructive dialogue. He clarified that the dispute was not centered around pay but rather ensuring that any proposed changes were subject to negotiation and discussion.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan welcomed the news, highlighting the significance of dialogue with transport staff and trade unions. He remarked, “Good news for Londoners: Monday’s tube strike is no longer going ahead. This demonstrates – once again – what can be achieved by talking and engaging with transport staff and trade unions rather than working against them.”