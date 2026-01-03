Watch Live

SNOW JOKE Arctic Snowstorm Set to Paralyse Britain This Weekend

  • Updated: 22:14
  • , 3 January 2026
Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit

Britain braces for a chilling start to the New Year as an Arctic blast bombards the country with heavy snow and freezing temperatures. Travellers face chaos with widespread delays, cancellations, and treacherous conditions from Scotland to southern England.

Arctic Blast Sends Snow and Ice Crippling Travel

  • ScotRail cancels multiple trains in northern Scotland amid mounting snow.
  • Amber warnings slap Shetland and northeast Scotland with 10-40cm of snow until noon.
  • Six yellow alerts stretch across the UK, forecasting biting winds, icy roads, and hazardous travel.

Temperatures have plunged below freezing, hitting -6°C in Dorset and -5.7°C near Loch Ness. The Met Office warns blizzards could cut off rural communities and wreck weekend travel plans. “Daytime highs will struggle to creep above zero,” warns chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks.

 

Transport Nightmare: Rail Lines and Roads Near Standstill

Network Rail reports snow drifts blocking key lines between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk, with up to 20cm piling up. Snowploughs are battling to clear routes but disruptions are ongoing, especially in Scotland.

Roads like the A171 see drivers trapped by blizzards, with numerous vehicles abandoned in the ice and snow. Meanwhile, all lines to Glasgow Central and Edinburgh remain shut due to combined engineering work and weather havoc, Avanti West Coast confirms.

Cold Weather Health Warnings: Wrap Up or Risk Life-Threatening Illness

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold alert until January 9, flagging serious risks for the elderly and vulnerable.

“Cold temperatures raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Cardiovascular patients should wrap up warm and get their flu jab,” said Ruth Goss from the British Heart Foundation.

NHS advice includes layering up, heating key rooms to at least 18°C, and keeping supplies stocked. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has opened emergency shelters to protect rough sleepers from the brutal freeze.

Tragedy Strikes Amid Freeze-Off East Yorkshire Coast

Emergency crews made a heart-wrenching rescue after a 67-year-old man was pulled from icy waters off East Yorkshire but sadly died. A second body was recovered, and a search continues for a third missing person.

Britain Battles Frozen Streets and Winter Wonderland Scenes

From Aberdeen to North Yorkshire, kids enjoy snow-covered hills while grown-ups wage war against ice-clogged pavements. Even London’s iconic Trafalgar Square sparkles with a dangerous glaze of ice under freezing skies.

Travellers are urged to stay alert, check updates regularly, and brace for heavy snow and icy roads well into next week.

