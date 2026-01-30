Police are hunting for CCTV after a rare and serious burglary at a Ramsgate business. The raid happened around 9pm on Saturday 24 January 2026 at Manston Business Park, where licensed firearms were stolen.

Suspects Arrested But Freed on Bail

Officers quickly responded to the scene. Two men, aged 38 and 66, from Faversham, were arrested but have since been released on bail as inquiries continue. Detectives remain eager to uncover how the thieves got away.

Police Seek Footage Along Key Roads

Investigators want anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from Minster Road and The Street in Manston between 6pm and 10pm on that Saturday to come forward. Even the smallest clip could crack the case.

Call the appeals line on 01843 222289 , quoting reference 46/13128/26

, quoting reference Upload footage directly here

Senior Detective Reassures Public