Armed officers swarmed Southport Road in Bootle this afternoon, sparking a major police operation and causing chaos for local drivers. Witnesses reported a heavy police presence as traffic ground to a halt.

Road Shut, Traffic Nightmare

The A5038 Southport Road southbound was shut between Aintree Road and Breeze Hill (The Mons Traffic Lights), confirmed traffic monitoring service Inrix. A police cordon sealed off the area, leaving motorists trapped in long delays.

Man Given CPR on Driveway Before Ambulances Arrive

Paramedics were spotted performing CPR on a man outside a Bootle home before rushing him to hospital. Multiple ambulances and police vehicles, including unmarked cars, flooded the scene.

“I didn’t see what happened but I saw the police arrive and they took the man away in an ambulance. There were lots of police and about three ambulances here,” said a shocked neighbour.

“I think armed police were here too. I don’t know if he’s okay, they just took him away,” added another local.

“I heard sirens just after I got back from Asda. When I looked outside, they were still doing CPR as they put him in the ambulance,” a third witness revealed.

Police Keep Details Under Wraps

Merseyside Police called it an “ongoing police incident” and promised updates soon. Officers in uniform and plain clothes were seen entering and leaving the property. Paramedic bags left on the driveway hint at the serious response.