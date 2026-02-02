Armed cops were scrambled to West Lane, Keighley, on Sunday afternoon after reports of a man aiming a handgun at a nearby grassy area.

14-Year-Old Schoolboy Arrested Over BB Gun Scare

Officers arrested a 14-year-old schoolboy from a nearby address on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Police seized a BB gun during the arrest.

Police Confirm Boy Bailed After Incident

“Officers were called at 1pm yesterday afternoon (1 February) to reports a man was pointing what looked like a handgun towards a grassed area on West Lane, Keighley,” the force said. “Armed officers deployed and a 14-year-old boy was arrested for possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.” “The 14-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

The incident sparked alarm but was swiftly dealt with, leaving local residents shaken but relieved no one was harmed.