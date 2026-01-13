Armed Police Stop Near Lidl in Mottingham Shocks Locals – Four Arrested

Four men have been hauled in after a dramatic armed police stop near Lidl in Mottingham turned heads yesterday afternoon.

Tyre-Popping Chaos in Broad Daylight

Bystanders in Lidl’s car park heard loud “popping” noises around 4.40pm on January 12. Witnesses quickly realised the bangs were tyres being deliberately burst by officers to bring a vehicle to a halt. The loud pops sent shoppers and locals into a frenzy.

“I was in the car park and heard like three loud pops… At first, I thought there was a gang fight with people covering their faces,” a witness told News Shopper. “Then I saw police had pulled over a car, and possibly had four people on the floor. It was an eye-opener.”

Police Reassure No One Shot or Hurt

Councillor Roger Tester shared an update from the Met Police, stressing safety during the incident.

“Nobody has been shot or injured during this operation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers were involved in a spontaneous covert response to an incident in Bromley Borough.”

The police disabled the vehicle’s tyres, explaining the popping sounds heard by witnesses. Following the stop, cordons and road closures were put in place while investigations continue.

Ongoing Investigation as Suspects Remain in Custody

The four men arrested are still in police custody as inquiries roll on. The Met confirmed the operation was pre-planned and linked to an ongoing investigation, adding there are no outstanding victims.

Met Police spokesman: “On Monday, 12 January at 16:40hrs police carried out a pre-planned operation on Mottingham Road, Bromley. Four men were arrested and remain in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”