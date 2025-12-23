Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street

Police have sealed off a 200-metre exclusion zone around Leamington Spa’s High Street tonight amid a serious firearms incident.

The alarm was raised just after 9pm on Tuesday 23rd December 2025 with Warwickshire Police responding swiftly to the ongoing situation. Details remain scarce, and it is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

What We Know So Far

Incident reported at 21:16 on 25th December

200-metre police cordon in place around High Street

Officers actively responding to a firearms-related event

Authorities contacted, but casualty details remain unknown

Stay Clear and Stay Safe

Police are urging locals and visitors to avoid the area while investigations and emergency responses are underway.

More updates are expected as the story develops. Stay with us for the latest on this breaking incident in Leamington Spa.