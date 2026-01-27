Armed officers and police negotiators descended on a Loughton house after reports of a disturbance. The tense stand-off ended with a man arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Eyewitnesses Describe TV-Style Police Action

One witness said the scene looked straight out of a TV drama, with officers carrying riot shields and jumping over fences. “It felt like I was watching a TV show,” she told us.

Another eyewitness saw at least six police cars and an ambulance gathered on Newmans Lane near Thistle Mead, where the incident unfolded.

Man in His 40s Hospitalised and Arrested

An Essex Police spokesperson said:

“We responded to reports of a disturbance at a property in Thistle Mead, Loughton, at about 11.40am today (Tuesday). Paramedics called us with concerns for the welfare of a man in his 40s inside the property.” “After officers and negotiators engaged with him, the man left the property. He was taken to hospital and has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.”

Police Negotiation Before Sudden Arrest

One eyewitness saw the man comply with officers: