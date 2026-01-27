Watch Live

POLICE STAND OFF Armed Police Swarm Loughton Home in Drama-Like Arrest

  Updated: 05:31
  28 January 2026

Armed officers and police negotiators descended on a Loughton house after reports of a disturbance. The tense stand-off ended with a man arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Eyewitnesses Describe TV-Style Police Action

One witness said the scene looked straight out of a TV drama, with officers carrying riot shields and jumping over fences. “It felt like I was watching a TV show,” she told us.

Another eyewitness saw at least six police cars and an ambulance gathered on Newmans Lane near Thistle Mead, where the incident unfolded.

Man in His 40s Hospitalised and Arrested

An Essex Police spokesperson said:

“We responded to reports of a disturbance at a property in Thistle Mead, Loughton, at about 11.40am today (Tuesday). Paramedics called us with concerns for the welfare of a man in his 40s inside the property.”

“After officers and negotiators engaged with him, the man left the property. He was taken to hospital and has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.”

Police Negotiation Before Sudden Arrest

One eyewitness saw the man comply with officers:

“He was chatting in the police car, then about six officers suddenly pounced on him. They called for a van and put him inside.”

“The police were standing around trying to lure him out for ages.”

PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars
SWIFT POLICE ACTION Car Theft Duo Jailed After Brazen Kent Driveway Heist Spree
Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting
POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz
CHILLING ATTACK Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home
FLAT HORROR BLAZE CLAIMS ONE Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze
GUN ATTACK Four Held After Coventry House Fire and Air Gun Attack
CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden

