Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford

  Updated: 12:38
  27 December 2025
Police wasted no time catching a man after two armed robberies rocked Ashford on Boxing Day.

Morning raids at two shops

On the morning of Friday, 26 December 2025, officers were called to reports of robberies at shops on Hythe Road and St Katherine’s Crescent, Sellinge. A man stormed in, threatening staff with what is believed to be a firearm. He made off with cash and cigarettes.

Speedy arrest and cash haul

Armed officers moved fast and arrested a 39-year-old from Lyminge the same day. Police also seized a BB gun and stolen cash during the swoop.

Investigation ongoing

The suspect remains in custody as police dig deeper into the daring robberies. More details are expected as the investigation continues.

