Armed Robberies Shake Islington and Camden: Witnesses Urged to Help Identify Suspects

The Flying Squad detectives are making an earnest appeal to the public for witnesses and information following a series of alarming armed robberies in the Camden and Islington areas. In their efforts to identify three males connected to the investigation, authorities have released images.

The first incident occurred at approximately 5.40am on 1 October when an armed robbery was reported at Tesco on Camden Road NW1. Two male suspects entered the store, with one brandishing a handgun and pointing it at staff, while the other proceeded to steal various items.

Barely 40 minutes later, the same suspects targeted Nisa Local on York Way, N1, carrying out a strikingly similar offence.

On 4 October, at around 03:20, the same two suspects returned to the Nisa store, this time accompanied by a third male. The group menaced members of the public inside the store with a handgun, knife, and hammer before making off with stolen goods.

Suspect A is described as an Asian male, approximately 6ft tall, in his 20s, dressed entirely in black, including black tracksuit bottoms featuring grey pockets.

Suspect B is described as an Asian male, approximately 5ft 7″ tall, aged between 20 and 30, also dressed in full black attire, including a hoodie adorned with a “MYPROTEIN” logo.

Unfortunately, there is no description available for the third suspect involved in the incidents.

Detective Constable Will Wigzell, leading the investigation for the Central Specialist Crime Flying Squad, expressed concern over the severity of these offences. He emphasised the urgency of identifying the responsible individuals as quickly as possible.

Wigzell stated, “The victims involved in these incidents experienced a terrifying ordeal, thankfully without sustaining any injuries. These are extremely serious crimes, and we are determined to identify those responsible.”

Extensive inquiries have been conducted by officers, and now the public’s assistance is sought. If you possess any information that could aid in the investigation or if you recognise any of the males shown in the released images, please come forward.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the authorities by dialling 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting the reference CRIS 2332095/23. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be reached at 0800 555 111.