The Defence Accident Investigation Branch has launched a full probe after a 25-year-old Army officer was fatally shot during a live-fire night exercise in Northumberland.

Second Fatal Shooting at Otterburn in a Decade

Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery died on Sunday 25 January at the infamous Otterburn Training Area. This marks the second deadly shooting incident at the site in just ten years.

The tragedy struck around 8pm as troops trained alongside Scots Guards using SA80 assault rifles and night vision goggles. Capt Muldowney was reportedly hit in the back during the drill involving pop-up targets.

Emergency Aid Fails at Remote Location

Fellow soldiers gave immediate medical assistance, but Capt Muldowney died before paramedics could arrive. All personnel were equipped with Virtus body armour and Kevlar helmets, but the fatal shot struck an unarmoured spot.

The live-fire exercise involved two groups of soldiers; one advanced in an assault role while the other laid covering fire. Soldiers wore infrared patches visible through night vision to prevent friendly fire, but the shooting happened mere minutes into the drill.

Tributes Pour In for Promising Officer

The Ministry of Defence expressed “deep sadness,” sending thoughts to Capt Muldowney’s family and friends.

Capt Muldowney joined the Army in 2020 and quickly earned his commission after Sandhurst. He was praised for his intellect and grit at the Royal School of Artillery and served overseas in Estonia with NATO forces. Recently, he instructed new recruits before joining 4th Regiment Royal Artillery last September.

“An outstanding officer who consistently put his soldiers first,” said Lt Col Henry Waller, his commanding officer. “He led from the front in all that he did, a quality that defined his character.” Major Martin Simms called him “the perfect Officer” thanks to his professionalism and charm. Captain Helen Brackenbury described him as “a truly kind person, highly competent and endearingly joyful.”

History of Deadly Mistakes at Otterburn

This accident mirrors a 2016 fatal shooting involving Private Conor McPherson of the Black Watch regiment during a similar night exercise. Investigations then found soldiers mistakenly targeted him in the dark due to poor planning and supervision.

In 2024, the Health and Safety Executive criticised the Ministry of Defence over preventable deaths at military ranges.

The Defence Accident Investigation Branch’s current inquiry will scrutinise every factor behind Sunday’s tragedy as the military community mourns a promising young officer lost too soon.