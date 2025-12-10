Ex-Army Vet Jailed for Raking in £36k in Fake Disability Benefits

Watch Live

  • Updated: 06:33
  • , 10 December 2025
A former army veteran has been slammed with an 18-month prison sentence for ripping off nearly £36,000 in disability benefits. Russel Harrison, 67, from Maryport, Cumbria, was exposed at Carlisle Crown Court after admitting he lied about his mobility problems over six and a half years to claim personal independence payments (PIP).

From Battlefield to Big Lorry: Mobility Claims Don’t Match Reality

Harrison, who served in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Ireland, claimed he struggled with everyday tasks like peeling vegetables following a stroke during his civilian life. But the truth? He was moonlighting as a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver.

Prosecutor Tim Evans called out the blatant fib, saying, “This was entirely beyond a man as disabled as the defendant was claiming to be.” Harrison’s boss backed this up, revealing the driver regularly unloaded massive 44-ton trucks, climbed ladders, and strapped down heavy cargo — hardly the actions of someone with severe mobility issues.

Judge Slams ‘Brazen’ Fraud and Demands Justice

Judge Michael Fanning tore into Harrison’s actions, branding them “overwhelmingly selfish, greedy and grossly dishonest.” The judge rejected defence pleas about disruption to medical care, insisting a prison term was needed to send a clear warning. “The public need to know this will not be tolerated,” he thundered.

He added, “Theft from the benefits system undermines public trust.”

Benefit Fraud Sparks Political Uproar in Scotland

This scandal arrives amid growing outrage over the Scottish Government’s poor record on detecting benefit cheats. A Freedom of Information request by the Scottish Conservatives unveiled only 29 reported cases by Social Security Scotland in 2.5 years. Shockingly, just two cases were flagged in 2023-24.

Shadow Social Security Secretary Alexander Stewart MSP blasted the SNP: “These pitiful figures tell us that the SNP are effectively turning a blind eye to benefit fraud.”

As the UK juggles protecting vulnerable claimants while fighting fraud, this case and the political row highlight just how tough that balance really is.

