GUTTED SHELL Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed

  • Updated: 19:34
  • , 5 January 2026
Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed

Around 60 firefighters remain at the scene of a major blaze that has destroyed the clubhouse at West Essex Golf Club, with residents urged to avoid the area.

The fire broke out earlier today and rapidly spread throughout the entire building, prompting a large multi-station response from Essex Fire and Rescue Service. Images from the scene show crews using an aerial ladder platform as they battled intense flames and thick smoke rising from the site.

Firefighters “making good progress”

In an update issued at around 5.39pm, fire officers confirmed that crews were making good progress in tackling the blaze.

A spokesperson for the fire service said:

“Fire crews are working hard to prevent the fire spreading to the rear of the building.

An investigation will be carried out, when safe to do so, to find the cause of the fire.”

Despite the scale of the incident, there have been no reports of injuries.

Crews from across Essex deployed

Fire engines and crews were mobilised from Harlow, Rayleigh Weir, Loughton, Chelmsford, Grays, Corringham, Hawkwell, Brentwood, Ingatestone, and Billericay.

Specialist urban search and technical rescue teams were also deployed amid concerns over structural stability as the building became fully involved in fire.

Community reaction

Residents took to social media to share footage and photographs of the blaze, describing the incident as devastating for the local community.

Local resident Orla Minihane wrote on X:

“Our beautiful West Essex Golf Club has burnt to the ground today. Absolutely devastating for our community and the residents of Sewardstonebury.

Thank God no one was hurt.”

Ongoing incident

Firefighters remain on scene damping down and monitoring for hotspots. Residents have been advised to keep away from the area while emergency operations continue. A full investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the site is declared safe.

