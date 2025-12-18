Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop

Warwickshire Police have swooped on a suspected chop shop after uncovering several stolen vehicles at an industrial unit in Hurley.

Police Action in Hurley

On Tuesday, officers acted on a tip-off about a stolen car spotted in the West Midlands area, close to north Warwickshire. Arriving at the scene, they found the targeted vehicle plus two more cars believed to have been stolen.

More Stolen Cars and Car Parts Discovered

Further searches at the Hurley Hall unit the next day uncovered yet another stolen car and parts from a fifth stolen vehicle. The site is thought to be used for dismantling stolen cars and illegally selling the parts.

Man Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

A 39-year-old man from Solihull has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. Police have secured the site and are continuing their investigation.

“We’ll be working hard to reunite the stolen cars with their rightful owners as soon as possible,” Warwickshire Police said.