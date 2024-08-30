Arrest made after man stabbed to death in Orpington

A man has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of 55-year-old David Stevens in Orpington. Emergency services were called to a residential address on Starts Hill Road after concerns were raised for a man’s welfare late on the evening of Tuesday, July 2.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics found David Stevens with critical injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. The UK Police Major Incident Reporting Site later confirmed that the cause of death was stab injuries.

On Wednesday, July 3, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail, with a return date set for late September as investigations continue.

The Metropolitan Police are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Witnesses or those with relevant details are asked to contact team MIT18 on 020 8721 4622. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by completing their online form.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated, “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 11:29 PM on Tuesday, 2 July, to a residential address off Starts Hill Road, Orpington, following concerns for the welfare of a man at the location. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man, later identified as 55-year-old David Stevens, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, 3 July, and has been bailed until a date in late September.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the police are continuing to appeal to the public for any information that could assist in bringing those responsible to justice.