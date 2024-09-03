Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane

A person has been arrested, and two individuals were hospitalsed following a “serious assault” at a pub in Dagenham on the evening of September 1.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at approximately 9:19 PM after receiving reports of an assault at a pub located on Wood Lane. Officers arrived at the scene along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

According to a spokesperson from the Met Police, several people were found to have “suffered serious assault.” Among them, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage, and an investigation into the incident has been launched. The police are continuing to conduct enquiries to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Those with details can contact the police by calling 101 or by reaching out to @MetCC on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), quoting CAD7113/01SEP. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.