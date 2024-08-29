Arrest Made in Alleged Kidnap Attempt at TK Maxx in Bromley

Bromley, London – An arrest has been made following a shocking incident at a busy TK Maxx store on High Street, Bromley, where a child was allegedly picked up out of their pram in an apparent kidnapping attempt.

The incident occurred yesterday (August 28) when the suspect reportedly picked up the 2-year-old child and informed the child’s mother of their intention to take the child. Thankfully, the child was quickly recovered, and the suspect was apprehended by authorities.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene, and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping. The individual was then taken into custody, and an investigation has since been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Bromley Police posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) stating: “On August 28, 2024, police were called to TK Maxx, Bromley where a suspect had picked up a 2-year-old child out of a pram stating to the child’s mother that he will take the child. The child was recovered. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and taken to custody. The investigation is still ongoing.”

The incident has understandably caused concern among local residents and shoppers, and the police have assured the public that they are conducting thorough enquiries to understand the full details of the event.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the authorities. The police are working diligently to ensure the safety of the community and to bring clarity to the situation.