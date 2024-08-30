Arson Attack at Church in East Belfast Investigated as Hate Crime

A church in East Belfast has suffered significant damage following a suspected arson attack. Local fire services responded promptly to the scene, successfully extinguishing the blaze, but not before it caused extensive harm to the building.

The damage includes:

Destruction of the shutters

Severe damage to the front hall

Extensive smoke damage throughout the interior

Witnesses reported that two suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot along Templemore Street immediately after the incident. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is treating this as a racially motivated hate crime and is urgently appealing for public assistance in their investigation.

Detective Inspector Smith of the PSNI stated, “We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

The PSNI is particularly interested in obtaining:

Doorbell camera footage

CCTV recordings

Dash-cam footage from the area

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1852 27/08/24. Reports can also be submitted online through the PSNI’s official website or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

This attack comes amid rising concerns about arson incidents in East Belfast. According to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), there has been a 15% increase in deliberate fires in the district between February and July 2024, compared to the same period last year. The NIFRS reported 87 deliberate fires in East Belfast during this period, up from 76 the previous year, with approximately 30% classified as potentially endangering lives.