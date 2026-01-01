Arson Suspected in Massive Mexborough Blaze

A huge fire on Mexborough’s High Street saw eight fire crews scramble to the scene. South Yorkshire Fire Rescue battled flames engulfing a row of shops with flats above, sparking arson fears.

Firefighters Deploy Full Force

At its peak, the blaze pulled in fire engines and crews from Dearne, Doncaster, Rotherham, Edlington, Adwick, Central, Barnsley, Aston Park, Maltby, and Parkway fire stations. A turntable ladder was also used to tackle the inferno.

Teams wearing breathing apparatus searched through thick smoke to ensure no one was trapped. Thankfully, all residents were accounted for and no injuries reported.

Deliberate Fire Under Investigation

“It’s thought the fire was started deliberately,” the fire service confirmed.

The operation finally wrapped up around 10pm. South Yorkshire Fire Rescue praised their crews and thanked police, ambulance, and council teams for their support in resolving the incident safely.