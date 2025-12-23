Watch Live

NEIGHBOURS PRIASED Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze

  • Updated: 11:24
  • , 23 December 2025
Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze

A 41-year-old man has been locked up after deliberately torching his own home in Tunbridge Wells. Ryan James started two fires in his Dudley Road flat on the morning of August 24, 2024, igniting flames in both the bedroom and living room.

Locked Door Puts Neighbours at Risk

James then locked the front door behind him and calmly walked away. Fire alarms blared, alerting other residents who quickly called emergency services. Two brave neighbours tried to break in, fearing James was trapped inside, but both had to evacuate once the danger became clear.

Kent Fire and Rescue teams soon arrived, smashing their way inside to extinguish the blaze and prevent further damage.

 

Arrest and Sentence: Justice Served

Investigation revealed James had been at his gym just an hour before the fire, storing his belongings in a locker. Police arrested him two days later, finding the flat’s front door keys on him at the town centre.

At Maidstone Crown Court, James pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered. On December 19, 2025, he was handed an extended sentence: six years and three months behind bars, followed by three years on licence.

Detective Praises Neighbours’ Bravery

“This was a reckless and vindictive act that endangered the lives of everyone in the building,” said Detective Constable Celia King. “James selfishly locked the door behind him, making it harder to stop the fire and causing further damage. His courageous neighbours risked their own lives to save him, thinking he may have been trapped inside.”

“Thankfully, no one was injured. I’m glad James will face the consequences of his dangerous actions.”

Recommended for you

Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Between Recovery Truck and Car
TRAGEDY SMASH Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Between Recovery Truck and Car
Urgent Rescue in Liverpool: One Child Trapped in Vehicle in Water
MAJOR RESPONCE Urgent Rescue in Liverpool: One Child Trapped in Vehicle in Water
Emergency Services Rush to Brighton Building Incident
ROAD CLOSED Emergency Services Rush to Brighton Building Incident
Sri Lanka’s Hottest Online Casino Games That Keep Players Coming Back
Sri Lanka’s Hottest Online Casino Games That Keep Players Coming Back

Must READ

CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
PUB ATTACK CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
Appeal Following Assaults At Medway Hospital
HOSPITAL BRAWL Man Charged After Violent Hospital Brawl in Gillingham
TRAGIC CRASH Mexican Navy Plane Downs Near Texas Coast
Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
MANHUNT Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
STATION STING Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
STREET ATTACK Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
URGENT RECALL Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
HORROR CRASH Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
EAST LONDON PUB ATTACK East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks

More For You

Trump Stirs Arctic Row with Bold Greenland Envoy Pick
SPECIAL ENVOY Trump Stirs Arctic Row with Bold Greenland Envoy Pick
Two Women Jailed for Handcuffing, Attacking and Robbing Men During Kinky 'Sex Games'
HANDCUFFING Two Women Jailed for Handcuffing, Attacking and Robbing Men During Kinky ‘Sex Games’
Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Against Woman Over 13 Years
EX HUSBAND Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Against Woman Over 13 Years
UK Bans Boiling Lobsters and Crabs Alive in Animal Welfare Shake-Up
BOIL UP BANNED UK Bans Boiling Lobsters and Crabs Alive in Animal Welfare Shake-Up

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
MAXHETE MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
DANGEROUS OFFENDERS Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
FIND CLIVE Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
STATION HORROR ATTACK Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
CRIME SCENE Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
DUO BUSTED Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
FIND HER Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
MASSIVE SCAM Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
BUSTED Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
SICKENING OFFENCES Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians
HIGH SPEED CHASE Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians
Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash

BREAKING

FERRARI CRASH Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash
Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire
CHILD PREDATOR Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire
Tractor Crash Leaves Teenage Boys Critically Injured
POLICE CAR ATTACKED Tractor Crash Leaves Teenage Boys Critically Injured
Verywell Casino – Your Destination for Real Cash Wins
Nine Casino – Top-Rated Online Gaming Experience

More From UKNIP

Drug Dealer Jailed for Running County Lines Operation in Kent and East Sussex
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Jailed for Running County Lines Operation in Kent and East Sussex
Teen Dies After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Tottenham Crash – UKNIP
FATAL CRASH 79-Year-Old Dies After Horror Crash in Pinner – Police Hunt Witnesses
Rotherham Rapists Jailed 25 Years After Shocking Attacks
LIFELONG DAMAGE Rotherham Rapists Jailed 25 Years After Shocking Attacks
Emergency Alert at Sainsbury's Alton: Refrigerant Leak Sparks Mass Response
STORE EVACUATED Emergency Alert at Sainsbury’s Alton: Refrigerant Leak Sparks Mass Response