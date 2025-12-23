Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze

A 41-year-old man has been locked up after deliberately torching his own home in Tunbridge Wells. Ryan James started two fires in his Dudley Road flat on the morning of August 24, 2024, igniting flames in both the bedroom and living room.

Locked Door Puts Neighbours at Risk

James then locked the front door behind him and calmly walked away. Fire alarms blared, alerting other residents who quickly called emergency services. Two brave neighbours tried to break in, fearing James was trapped inside, but both had to evacuate once the danger became clear.

Kent Fire and Rescue teams soon arrived, smashing their way inside to extinguish the blaze and prevent further damage.

Arrest and Sentence: Justice Served

Investigation revealed James had been at his gym just an hour before the fire, storing his belongings in a locker. Police arrested him two days later, finding the flat’s front door keys on him at the town centre.

At Maidstone Crown Court, James pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered. On December 19, 2025, he was handed an extended sentence: six years and three months behind bars, followed by three years on licence.

Detective Praises Neighbours’ Bravery