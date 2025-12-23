Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars

Two brothers from Ashford have been slammed with a combined 21 years in jail after cops cracked a huge drug operation.

Derrick Bros Busted in Cocaine Coup

David and Damien Derrick first caught police attention in 2021 when intelligence pointed to them flooding the area with Class A drugs.

On November 15, 2021, officers stopped a car in Ashford believed to be part of their network. Inside, they found 3kg of top-grade cocaine hidden in a secret compartment. The driver, a courier, later pleaded guilty and got five years.

Operation Uncovered by Phone Records and Raids

Phone and call data revealed this wasn’t a one-off deal but a string of drug exchanges. David was running the show, Damien mostly worked as the courier.

February 2022 raids on both brothers’ Ashford homes unearthed cocaine, cannabis, £8,000 cash, six Rolex watches, a knuckle duster, and even an imitation firearm.

Further searches of David’s safety deposit boxes uncovered 26 more Rolex watches and two gold bars – proof the lucrative drug cash was rolling in.

Jury Delivers Justice at Canterbury Crown Court

Damien Derrick, 38, Kennington – eight years behind bars.

David Derrick, 43, Kennington – thirteen years jail time.