Watch Live

ONE CALL Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars

  • Updated: 19:24
  • , 23 December 2025
Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars

Two brothers from Ashford have been slammed with a combined 21 years in jail after cops cracked a huge drug operation.

Derrick Bros Busted in Cocaine Coup

David and Damien Derrick first caught police attention in 2021 when intelligence pointed to them flooding the area with Class A drugs.

On November 15, 2021, officers stopped a car in Ashford believed to be part of their network. Inside, they found 3kg of top-grade cocaine hidden in a secret compartment. The driver, a courier, later pleaded guilty and got five years.

Operation Uncovered by Phone Records and Raids

Phone and call data revealed this wasn’t a one-off deal but a string of drug exchanges. David was running the show, Damien mostly worked as the courier.

February 2022 raids on both brothers’ Ashford homes unearthed cocaine, cannabis, £8,000 cash, six Rolex watches, a knuckle duster, and even an imitation firearm.

Further searches of David’s safety deposit boxes uncovered 26 more Rolex watches and two gold bars – proof the lucrative drug cash was rolling in.

Jury Delivers Justice at Canterbury Crown Court

  • Damien Derrick, 38, Kennington – eight years behind bars.
  • David Derrick, 43, Kennington – thirteen years jail time.

Detective Constable Aaron Chapman said: “Through painstaking analysis of phone records, ANPR data and intelligence sources, we exposed the true scale of the Derrick brothers’ operation.

“The sentences handed down reflect the seriousness of their offending and the damage caused by Class A drugs to a community. This should serve as a clear warning to anyone seeking to profit from this kind of criminality.”

Recommended for you

Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
COMMUNITY IN SHOCK Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
OUTRAGE Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
SERIAL ATTACKER Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
PARK RAPE Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park

Must READ

Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street

BREAKING

LOCKDOWN Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street
Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
HORRIFIC ATTACK Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath
TRAGIC LOSS Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath
Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey

BREAKING

FATAL AIR CRASH Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey
Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
ONE CALL Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
CRIMEWATCH APPEAL Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust
SLAPPED WRIST Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust
HIGH SPEED CHASE Swindon Man Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Dangerous Driving Spree
Green Party's Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash
GREEN PARTY Green Party’s Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash
Kfc To Open 500 New Sites And Create 7000 Jobs In Major Uk And Ireland Expansion
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER KFC Christmas Feast Hits South East London

More For You

Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen's Rape in Cheshire
REMANDED Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen’s Rape in Cheshire
Man Busted for Aggressive Rant Outside Brighton’s Churchill Square
THREATS MADE Man Busted for Aggressive Rant Outside Brighton’s Churchill Square
Brighton’s Parking Officers Deliver Christmas Joy to Needy Kids
GOING BEYOND Brighton’s Parking Officers Deliver Christmas Joy to Needy Kids
Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
ROLLOVER Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree

More From UK News in Pictures

Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison
MANHUNT Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison
Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
GLASTONBURY STAGE SHOCKER Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
DRUGS DEN Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade
MONSTER JAILED Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade
Blaze Breaks Out at Hove's Imperial Hotel
ONE INJURED Blaze Breaks Out at Hove’s Imperial Hotel
Gunman Fails in Slough Betfred Robbery – Walks Out Empty-Handed
ROBBERY ATTEMPT Gunman Fails in Slough Betfred Robbery – Walks Out Empty-Handed
Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands
GRINDR SCAMMER Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands
Bomb Scare Sparks Police Hunt in Derry
SUSPECT DEVICE Bomb Scare Sparks Police Hunt in Derry

BREAKING

MORE SEX CHARGES Russell Brand Hit with Fresh Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
CRIME SPREE Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
URENT APPEAL Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
Keira Bell Threatens High Court Over Delayed Ban on Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids
Keira Bell Threatens High Court Over Delayed Ban on Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids
Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
CORRUPT STAFF Six Immigration Officers Charged Over Theft and Money Laundering Scandal
Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
FATAL BLAZE Tragedy Strikes in South London House Fire – Woman Dies
Three Men Guilty in Manchester Antisemitic Terror Plot
TERROR PLOT FOILED Three Men Guilty in Manchester Antisemitic Terror Plot

More From UKNIP

TERROR ARREST Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest Backing Palestine Action Hunger Strikers
Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
DIED AT SCENE Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
POLICE WATCHDOG PROBE Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
NEIGHBOURS PRIASED Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze