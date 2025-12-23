Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars

Two brothers from Ashford have been slammed with a combined 21 years in jail after cops cracked a huge drug operation.
Derrick Bros Busted in Cocaine Coup
David and Damien Derrick first caught police attention in 2021 when intelligence pointed to them flooding the area with Class A drugs.
On November 15, 2021, officers stopped a car in Ashford believed to be part of their network. Inside, they found 3kg of top-grade cocaine hidden in a secret compartment. The driver, a courier, later pleaded guilty and got five years.
Operation Uncovered by Phone Records and Raids
Phone and call data revealed this wasn’t a one-off deal but a string of drug exchanges. David was running the show, Damien mostly worked as the courier.
February 2022 raids on both brothers’ Ashford homes unearthed cocaine, cannabis, £8,000 cash, six Rolex watches, a knuckle duster, and even an imitation firearm.
Further searches of David’s safety deposit boxes uncovered 26 more Rolex watches and two gold bars – proof the lucrative drug cash was rolling in.
Jury Delivers Justice at Canterbury Crown Court
- Damien Derrick, 38, Kennington – eight years behind bars.
- David Derrick, 43, Kennington – thirteen years jail time.
Detective Constable Aaron Chapman said: “Through painstaking analysis of phone records, ANPR data and intelligence sources, we exposed the true scale of the Derrick brothers’ operation.
“The sentences handed down reflect the seriousness of their offending and the damage caused by Class A drugs to a community. This should serve as a clear warning to anyone seeking to profit from this kind of criminality.”