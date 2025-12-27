A man has been charged following two brazen robberies at Ashford shops on Boxing Day morning.

Shops Targeted in Armed Robberies

Police were called to incidents at shops on Hythe Road, Willesborough, and St Katherine’s Crescent, Sellindge, on Friday, 26 December 2025. Workers were threatened with what appeared to be a firearm before the thief made off with cash and cigarettes.

Suspect Arrested and Facing Multiple Charges

Later that day, officers arrested 39-year-old Anthony Ponter, who has no fixed address. He faces two counts of robbery, two counts of robbery involving an imitation firearm, possession of cannabis, driving without insurance, and driving without a proper licence.

Remanded in Custody, Court Date Set

Ponter has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 December.