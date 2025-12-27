Watch Live

CHARGED AND REMANDED Ashford Robbery Suspect Busted and Charged

  • Updated: 20:49
  • , 27 December 2025
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking

 

A man has been charged following two brazen robberies at Ashford shops on Boxing Day morning.

Shops Targeted in Armed Robberies

Police were called to incidents at shops on Hythe Road, Willesborough, and St Katherine’s Crescent, Sellindge, on Friday, 26 December 2025. Workers were threatened with what appeared to be a firearm before the thief made off with cash and cigarettes.

Suspect Arrested and Facing Multiple Charges

Later that day, officers arrested 39-year-old Anthony Ponter, who has no fixed address. He faces two counts of robbery, two counts of robbery involving an imitation firearm, possession of cannabis, driving without insurance, and driving without a proper licence.

Remanded in Custody, Court Date Set

Ponter has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 December.

Recommended for you

Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
URGENT SEARCH CONTINUES Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
OFFICERS UNDER ATTACK Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999
FIND HER Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999
Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea
TOO RISKY Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea

Must READ

22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
FOUR RESCUED Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
CAR FIRE Car Blaze Sparks Early Chaos on M25
Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
CHRISTMAS ESCAPE Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
African Cup Fans Traveling to Morocco: Why Airport Meet & Assist Is Essential
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
SLAMMED Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
WRONG BODY Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
BOXING DAY RAID Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
FIND NEIL Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
STILL CRITICAL Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash

More For You

Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro
RESCUE MISSION Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro
BAD APPLE Shocking Night Out: YouTuber Clashes with Doormen and Police in Public Spat
Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon
MAJOR SEARCH STOOD DOWN Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon

BREAKING

FEARED DEAD Two Men Missing After Budleigh Salterton Sea Rescue

More From UK News in Pictures

Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
THREE MISSING House Blaze Near Stroud Police probe launched
John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
URGENT RECALL John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
'Bomb' Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
TRAVEL CHAOS ‘Bomb’ Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
MOTORWAY MADNESS The UK’s Motorways Are a Total Cesspit
Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
SHATTERED Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
ootballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
PICTURED AND NAMED Footballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
FATAL COLLSION Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
Wealthy Antiques Dealer, 63, Feared Dead in Christmas Day Sea Tragedy
Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
FROST BITES Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
BEACH BLAZE Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
MAJOR INCIDENT Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
CAUGHT OUT Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
SHOT AND STABBED Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

Two Men Found Dead on Christmas Day in Belfast Property
PROBE LAUNCHED Two Men Found Dead on Christmas Day in Belfast Property
Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom
NO WATER THIS CHRISTMAS Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom
Elderly Woman Dies After Brutal Christmas Day Assault in Devizes Flat
MURDER PROBE Elderly Woman Dies After Brutal Christmas Day Assault in Devizes Flat

BREAKING

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Two Men still Missing in Budleigh Salterton Water Christmas day Swim