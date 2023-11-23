Ashford United FC Mourns the Loss of Young Player Felix Stevens

Ashford United Football Club is in mourning following the tragic passing of one of its young stars, Felix Stevens, who was just nine years old. The club made the sorrowful announcement last night, confirming that Felix sadly passed away over the weekend.

Felix, a vibrant and talented member of Ashford United’s under-10s team, attended Kennington Academy school. He is remembered as a confident, hardworking, funny, and happy boy who brought joy and laughter to those around him.

In a heartfelt tribute, Ashford United FC posted on its website: “Felix Stevens. Forever Nine. Forever Remembered.” The club praised Felix for his versatility on the field, his passion, determination, and leadership qualities. He was an integral part of the team and well-respected in the football community.

This weekend, all teams in the Ashford and District Youth League will honour Felix with a minute’s silence before their matches, reflecting the deep impact of his loss across the local football community.

Tributes have poured in on social media, with many expressing shock and heartbreak at the news. Kara Wigston said, “RIP Felix, we are devastated. Thoughts are with his family. I’m glad we got to watch you play football. Thank you Ashford United for describing him perfectly.”

Felix began his football journey in June 2021 with Pilgrims Black under-8s and continued into the next season for the under-9s. In August 2023, he joined Ashford United’s under-10s team.

Kennington Academy spoke highly of Felix, describing him as a “constant bundle of energy, full of life and laughter,” and a beloved member of the school community.

The loss of Felix Stevens is deeply felt by his teammates, coaches, schoolmates, and the wider Ashford community. Ashford United FC and the Ashford & District Youth League’s commitment to honouring his memory reflects the profound impact Felix had in his short but vibrant life. Felix’s family, friends, and all who knew him are in the thoughts of many during this difficult time.