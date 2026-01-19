Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack

Jail for 22-Year-Old Sudanese Man

Ba Dak Koul, a Sudanese asylum seeker currently housed at HMP Bullingdon near Bicester, was locked up at Oxford Crown Court on January 15. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent during a vicious attack on Mohammed Qadr in Henley-on-Thames on July 28 last year. Koul was slapped with a two-year prison sentence.

Second Violent Offence Lands Him Behind Bars

This isn’t Koul’s first brush with the law. Last year, he was jailed for 16 months after repeatedly punching a man in the head and face at a hostel in Cardiff where he was staying. The victim was left bleeding as the assault spilt onto the street. It emerged that Koul, who had arrived in the UK from South Sudan in May 2024 seeking asylum, had ignored orders to turn down the TV before the attack erupted.

Concerns Over Repeat Violent Behaviour

Koul’s violent history raises fresh questions about vetting and monitoring measures for asylum seekers in the UK.