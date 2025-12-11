Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old

A 20-year-old asylum seeker from Sri Lanka has been charged with abducting, beating, and raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl. Yashin Himasara allegedly dragged the girl away against her will while staying in a taxpayer-funded hotel.

Government-Funded Hotel Turned Crime Scene

Himasara was put up at the three-star St Giles Hotel in Feltham, West London, when the horrific attack reportedly took place. He appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday via video-link from HMP Wormwood Scrubs, needing a translator just to confirm his identity.

Multiple Serious Charges Denied

The accused denies all charges, including:

Kidnapping

Rape

Assault by penetration

Sexual activity with a child

Assault by beating

Two counts of intentional strangulation

Himasara will stay in custody until his trial, scheduled for April 27, 2026.