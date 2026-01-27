Brutal Attack in Sutton Lawn Park

An asylum seeker has been convicted of two counts of raping an 18-year-old woman in Sutton Lawn Park, Sutton-in-Ashfield. The victim was attacked after having a drink when Sheraz Malik, 28, brutally assaulted her. The horrifying attack came shortly after another man, Malik, had also raped her.

Denies Charges But Jury Rules Guilty

Malik insisted the sexual encounters were consensual, but the jury didn’t buy it. They returned unanimous guilty verdicts on two counts of rape and cleared him on a third charge. The case unfolded at Birmingham Crown Court with full attention on the shocking details.

Asylum Seekers’ Murky Past Revealed

It has now emerged that Malik is an asylum seeker from Pakistan. Before arriving in the UK, he lived in Italy, Germany, and France. At the time of the attacks, he was residing on Bath Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Next Steps: Sentencing and Restrictions

The judge has scheduled a hearing on 6 February to set a sentencing date for Malik. Nottingham Crown Court had imposed a reporting restriction last September, banning any mention of Malik’s immigration status until the trial concluded.