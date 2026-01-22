Watch Live

MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape Caught on Secret Tape

  • Updated: 05:16
  • , 23 January 2026

Chilling Recording Captures Attack

A 28-year-old man living in taxpayer-funded asylum accommodation has been locked up for seven years after a shocking recording revealed him raping a woman who begged him to stop. Chret Callender, a Trinidadian whose asylum plea was rejected earlier this year, was convicted at Bournemouth Crown Court of rape and sexual assault.

The victim bravely recorded much of the terrifying incident on her phone, capturing her desperate cries to end the horror.

Victim’s Phone Tape Haunts Court

The court heard the victim had been out with friends in Bournemouth Pleasure Gardens last June when Callender also appeared. She later took a taxi home alone, only for Callender to show up uninvited in the early hours of June 14.

Despite her clear refusals, the intoxicated Callender refused to leave. On the recording, the woman can be heard crying, “I have said no, please stop.” Callender callously responded, telling her to “shut up” and demanding she “have some respect” before later saying, “I have messed up.”

The victim told the court that Callender ignored her “no means no” pleas, saying he didn’t care if she cried. When she tried to push him away, he grabbed her wrist, causing pain. After the attack, she locked herself in the bathroom.

Judge Slams ‘Animalistic’ Attack and Twisted Entitlement

His Honour Judge Richard Fuller KC branded the recordings “shocking” during sentencing. He described how Callender forced himself on the victim, pinning her face-down and using his body weight to restrain her.

“Throughout, he called her names and demanded respect,” said the judge, condemning Callender’s “warped sense of entitlement” and calling his actions “animalistic and base.”

Victim’s Life Shattered: Fears He’ll Strike Again

In a heart-wrenching victim impact statement, the woman broke down in tears, saying her life is “changed forever and been destroyed.” She now suffers panic attacks, nightmares, and paranoia, feeling unsafe even at home.

“I thought I was safe with him. His actions are an absolute betrayal,” she said, fearing he might harm another woman.

Callender Denies Charges, Faces Deportation

Callender denied all charges, claiming the victim made up the attack after she started recording. The jury didn’t buy his version.

His lawyer said Callender came to the UK legally after his family faced threats in Trinidad. His asylum request was denied in April 2025, with an appeal still pending during the trial.

At the time of the attack, Callender was housed at Bournemouth’s Britannia Hotel awaiting his appeal. Post-sentencing, he faces deportation under the government’s Early Removal Scheme, which can send foreign national prisoners home before sentence completion. The judge noted that any deportation decision rests with the Home Office.

Recommended for you

istockphoto-2188159958-612x612-1768863000-meui6b
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Lambeth Rape
619835427_1468957711898241_455665854132890089_n
BLUE BADGE SCAM Council Warns Football Fans as Investigation Reveals Dead People’s Blue Badges Being Used
1_Heart-Breaking-true-story-behind-man-spotted-using-shopping-trolley-to-pull-caravan
NO CAR Kent Man Hauls Caravan with Shopping Trolley in Heartbreaking Scene
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 12.46.07
BRUTAL ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel

Must READ

CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham
DEADLY AMBUSH Young Man Murdered in Bromley After Online Trap
BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham
TRACKED BY POLICE Man Accused of Stalking, Assault and Rape Faces Jury in Swansea
SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt
NAZI SALUTE Andrew Tate Denies Antisemitic Claims Amid Controversial Nazi Salute Night Out
TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash
TRAFFIC CHAOS M6 Chaos Clears After Trailer Collision at Junction 10
FRESH HOPE ‘Vicious Cycle’ of Makeshift Weapons at Wetherby Youth Jail Exposed
LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order

More For You

EMERGENCY DIVERSION HGV Clips Low Bridge and Overturns in Keighley
CRIME GANG JAILED Eight Flintshire Drug Dealers Banged Up in Major Crackdown
KIDNAP AND CRASH Man in Court Over Shocking Hastings Kidnap and Crash
How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 

More From UK News in Pictures

BATTERY SCARE Shoreham Firefighters Warn: E-Bike Batteries Can Explode
MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park
DANGEROUS PREDATOR Drug Dealer Who Trafficked Three Teens Jailed and Slapped with 10-Year Slavery Order
RAISING FUNDS Family of Student Found Dead on Christmas Day Launch Charity Fundraiser
Two Men Charged Over Keyless Car Theft Conspiracy in West Kent
PUBLIC TIP OFF Knife Seized and Suspect Charged in Gillingham Standoff
PALACE CREAPER Man Jailed After Sneaking Into Kensington Palace Twice Before Christmas
TRICKY SEARCH Drug Dealer Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Dashboard
WATER DANGER Speedboat Driver Who Hit Teen Kayaker Gets First Jail Sentence Under New Safety Law
HARROWING CRIMES Ex-Doctor Faces 45 Sex Charges Involving Children and Adults

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Shock as Man Found Dead on Wolverhampton School Grounds
VILE OFFENDER Lancashire Paedophile Snared After Fleeing to Australia
TRAGIC POINTLESS LOSS Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Shocking Swindon Knife Death
MASKED GANG £1 Million Raid Shock in Nottinghamshire Family Home
MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape Caught on Secret Tape
CRIME SPREE Career Crook Warren Easterbrook Jailed for Brutal Racial Attack and String of Crimes
DRUGS HAUL Maidstone Man Nabbed Dealing Drugs from Garden Shed

More From UKNIP

Canterbury Conman Jailed for Six Years After Ripping Off Friends and Family to Feed Gambling Habit – UKNIP
DAMNING EVIDANCE Uncle and Nephew Busted in Migrant Smuggling Sting
TRAIN PROBE LAUNCHED Train crashes into crane in Spain — another blow after deadly pile-ups
UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
error: Content is protected !!