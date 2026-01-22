Chilling Recording Captures Attack

A 28-year-old man living in taxpayer-funded asylum accommodation has been locked up for seven years after a shocking recording revealed him raping a woman who begged him to stop. Chret Callender, a Trinidadian whose asylum plea was rejected earlier this year, was convicted at Bournemouth Crown Court of rape and sexual assault.

The victim bravely recorded much of the terrifying incident on her phone, capturing her desperate cries to end the horror.

Victim’s Phone Tape Haunts Court

The court heard the victim had been out with friends in Bournemouth Pleasure Gardens last June when Callender also appeared. She later took a taxi home alone, only for Callender to show up uninvited in the early hours of June 14.

Despite her clear refusals, the intoxicated Callender refused to leave. On the recording, the woman can be heard crying, “I have said no, please stop.” Callender callously responded, telling her to “shut up” and demanding she “have some respect” before later saying, “I have messed up.”

The victim told the court that Callender ignored her “no means no” pleas, saying he didn’t care if she cried. When she tried to push him away, he grabbed her wrist, causing pain. After the attack, she locked herself in the bathroom.

Judge Slams ‘Animalistic’ Attack and Twisted Entitlement

His Honour Judge Richard Fuller KC branded the recordings “shocking” during sentencing. He described how Callender forced himself on the victim, pinning her face-down and using his body weight to restrain her.

“Throughout, he called her names and demanded respect,” said the judge, condemning Callender’s “warped sense of entitlement” and calling his actions “animalistic and base.”

Victim’s Life Shattered: Fears He’ll Strike Again

In a heart-wrenching victim impact statement, the woman broke down in tears, saying her life is “changed forever and been destroyed.” She now suffers panic attacks, nightmares, and paranoia, feeling unsafe even at home.

“I thought I was safe with him. His actions are an absolute betrayal,” she said, fearing he might harm another woman.

Callender Denies Charges, Faces Deportation

Callender denied all charges, claiming the victim made up the attack after she started recording. The jury didn’t buy his version.

His lawyer said Callender came to the UK legally after his family faced threats in Trinidad. His asylum request was denied in April 2025, with an appeal still pending during the trial.

At the time of the attack, Callender was housed at Bournemouth’s Britannia Hotel awaiting his appeal. Post-sentencing, he faces deportation under the government’s Early Removal Scheme, which can send foreign national prisoners home before sentence completion. The judge noted that any deportation decision rests with the Home Office.