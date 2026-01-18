At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain

Deadly Crash Near Malaga

A horrific train derailment in Spain has claimed at least 21 lives, with over 100 injured. The tragedy unfolded around 6.40pm local time when a high-speed train carrying 317 passengers from Malaga to Madrid suddenly derailed.

The train veered onto an adjacent track, causing a second train to derail in the collision.

Passenger Describes Terrifying Moments

Shock and panic hit passengers on board. One commuter reported the train began “shaking a lot” shortly after leaving the previous station before the derailment, saying: “The power went out. We’re in car 5.”

Train staff helped passengers evacuate in an orderly fashion, but one witness admitted, “This is worse than it looked from our car.” Those evacuated were taken to Adamuz sports centre for support.

Pictures from the scene show carriages toppled on their sides. In one gripping image, a passenger climbs out of a carriage window to escape the wreckage.

Chaos Halts Rail Services

Spanish national rail operator ADIF has cancelled all high-speed rail traffic between Madrid, Cordoba, Seville, Malaga, and Huelva at least until Tuesday.

The first derailed train, operated by private company Iryo and owned by Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato, was a Freccia 1000 model.

Emergency Response Underway

Advanced medical posts are set up nearby to triage and stabilise the injured before hospital transfer.

A support helpline (+34 900 001 402) and victim assistance centres opened at major stations to aid families and those affected.

Spain’s transport minister described the impact as “terrible”, urging priority for victim aid.

Nation Mourns

The Spanish royal family has expressed its deepest condolences, tweeting their “great concern” and sympathy for victims and loved ones.

Regional president Juanma Moreno added: “Our solidarity and support to all those affected.”

The investigation into the cause of this devastating crash is ongoing.