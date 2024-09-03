At Least Twelve Migrants Dead, Two Missing After Boat Capsizes in the English Channel

Tragedy struck in the English Channel late Tuesday morning as a boat carrying nearly 70 migrants capsized off Cap Gris-Nez, resulting in the deaths of at least twelve people. Two others remain missing, and several survivors are injured, with some in serious condition.

The vessel, overcrowded with migrants attempting to cross the perilous waters, capsized near the Pas-de-Calais coast, leading to a large-scale rescue operation. Emergency services, including three helicopters, were swiftly deployed to the scene. An advanced aid station has been set up in Boulogne-sur-Mer to care for the injured.

The outgoing French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, expressed his condolences and concern on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Terrible shipwreck in Pas-de-Calais, off the coast of Wimereux. The provisional toll stands at 12 people dead, 2 missing and several injured.” He added, “All State services are mobilized to find the missing and take care of the victims. I am going to the elected officials and the emergency services.”

Darmanin is expected to visit the site at 5 p.m. local time to oversee the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

This incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by migrants attempting to cross the English Channel, a route that has seen a significant increase in such perilous journeys in recent years. The French and British authorities have been working to manage the migrant crisis, but tragedies like this underline the dire conditions and risks migrants face in their search for safety and better opportunities.

Rescue efforts continue, with hopes of finding the two missing individuals, while the injured are receiving medical attention in Boulogne-sur-Mer. Further details will be provided as the situation develops.