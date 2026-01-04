Watch Live

Attempted Murder Investigation Under Way After Man Shot in Bexleyheath

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot during the early hours of Sunday morning in Bexleyheath.

Officers from the police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police were called to Broadway, Bexleyheath, at 2.15am on Sunday, January 4, following reports of a shooting.

Emergency Response

Police attended the scene alongside the London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service, who treated a 30-year-old man for a gunshot wound. He was subsequently taken to hospital for further treatment.

At the time of publication, police said they were awaiting an update on the victim’s condition.

Arrest Made at the Scene

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. Police confirmed he was also taken to hospital due to injuries sustained during the incident.

A crime scene remains in place along Broadway as officers carry out enquiries and forensic examinations.

Investigation Continues

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist police is urged to come forward.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

