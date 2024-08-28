 Attorney General's Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man in a Wheelchair Fatally Stabbed in Rushmore Road Incident; Two Arrested

Police Pursuit Ends in Collision on A12 in Romford; Three Arrested

Davenport Police Officer Shoots Family Dog in Front of Children, Previously Accused of Running Over Service Dog

Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos

Attorney General’s Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson

Home Breaking Attorney General’s Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson

Attorney General’s Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Arrest Warrant Issued For Tommy Robinson After Alleged Flight From Uk

A fresh contempt of court application has been lodged against Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League, for allegedly breaching a High Court order from 2021. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed the new legal action, citing six instances between June and July this year where Robinson was accused of violating an injunction.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, lost a 2021 legal battle against Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi, who successfully sued him for libel. The High Court order barred Robinson from repeating libellous allegations he made against Mr Hijazi after a video went viral showing the schoolboy being assaulted by another pupil at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in 2018. Robinson falsely accused Hijazi of attacking girls at the school, leading to the libel case in which he was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages and cover legal costs.

The AGO stated that the latest contempt application was served to Robinson on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, following its submission on August 19. The Solicitor General, Sarah Sackman, has spearheaded this application, which follows a previous contempt application regarding other alleged breaches of the 2021 order.

Robinson, 31, was earlier reported to have left the country after allegedly committing “flagrant” contempt of court by showing a film titled Silenced at a protest in central London. The film was shown again at a Trafalgar Square demonstration in July this year, which is understood to be part of the second contempt application. Robinson is also accused of repeating the prohibited allegations in three interviews between February and June 2023.

Robinson’s disappearance led to a court hearing in London last month, where Mr Justice Johnson issued a warrant for his arrest. However, the judge ruled that the warrant would not be enforced until October to allow Robinson time to voluntarily attend the next hearing or apply to have the warrant set aside.

Robinson has a history of contempt of court charges. In 2018, he was jailed after live-streaming footage of men accused of sexually exploiting young girls outside Leeds Crown Court, in violation of a reporting ban. Although his initial conviction was overturned, he was jailed again in 2019 following further legal proceedings.

The hearing for the latest contempt applications is set for October 28. Robinson’s continued legal troubles have sparked protests from his supporters, with recent demonstrations outside Downing Street demanding his release.

Post Views: 18

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

14-Year-Old Girl Left “Terrified” After Sidcup Home Invasion
A fatal collision investigation is underway following a head-on crash on the A19 at Walden Stubbs in the Selby District
An alcoholic who smashed his way into another man’s home and beat him to death has been sentenced to life imprisonment at Swansea Crown Court
A man has been convicted of the violent assault and robbery of an elderly woman in Westminster
Body thought to be that of missing nurse Petra Srncova has been found in a Camberwell Park
Investigation into Dagenham Fire Likely to Be Protracted, Fire Commissioner Says
Apple Confirms iPhone 16 Launch Date with ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event
Breaking

Boy, 15, Arrested After Two Teens Stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield

Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand
Two Men Charged in Bradford House Fire Murders
Balcony Destroyed in Blackwall High-Rise Fire
Car Crashes Into Hannah’s Nail Bar in Blackheath Village
Teenager Hospitalised After Incident on roof of Penge East Station
Plane Crash During ‘Difficult’ Takeoff Leaves Pilot Dead and Wrecked Aircraft on Fire
Breaking

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Reports Busy Bank Holiday Weekend with Over 185 Creatures Helped

Serial Rapist Sentenced to 25 Years for Horrific Attacks in Portsmouth and Gosport
Man Fighting for His Life After Road Rage Incident in Bexleyheath
Suspect Arrested After Sheerness Pub Disturbance Leads to Police Pursuit
Man Charged with Murder After Arrest at Notting Hill Carnival
Police Officers Provide First Aid to Man Attacked on His Way Home from Notting Hill Carnival
Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield
Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation
Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision
Breaking

Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025

Breaking

Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Counterfeit Money Case

Notting Hill Carnival: Three Stabbings, 90 Arrests Amid Celebrations
Man Jailed for Nine Years in Child Sexual Exploitation Case
Car Crime Wave Continues in Sunderland as Another Vehicle Stolen
Concerns Rise as Elderly Drivers Remain on Roads Until Age 107, Sparking DVSA Medical Review
TUI Group Under Fire: Celebrities and Animal Rights Advocates Demand End to Captive Dolphin Entertainment
Deadly Shipwreck Off Yemen Coast Claims at Least 13 Lives
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Notting Hill Carnival Marred by Violence and Hundreds of Arrests
Police Investigation Launched After Incidents in Birmingham
Police Seek Three Males in Connection with Pontefract Town Centre Assault
Information Sought on Man in Connection with Glastonbury Festival Sexual Assaults
Crossbow Incident Leads to Arrest in Newark
Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’
Breaking

London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised

Breaking

Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham

Breaking

Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London

Breaking

Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey

RECOMMENDED

Understanding Council Tax Reduction: Who Is Eligible and How to Apply
Deadly Day on Pakistani Roads: Two Bus Accidents Claim 35 Lives
Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined
Baby beavers born in London for first time in 400 years, conservationists say
West Kent & Medway Pharmacy Rotas for Summer Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, 2024
Remembering Andre Bent: A Tragic Loss Five Years On
Breaking

Prison Service Safely Resolves Incident Involving Six Young Offenders at HMP/YOI Feltham

Breaking

Ministry of Justice Confirms Incident Involving Six Prisoners Under Investigation at HMYOI Feltham

Breaking

Riot Situation Erupts involving Six Prisoners at HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institution in West London

Breaking

Teen Charged in Assault on Elderly Woman in Cardenden

Breaking

Body of Man Discovered in Search for Missing Chris Koppany

Breaking

Tears and Tributes for Brave Leicestershire Police Dog Who Died in the Line of Duty

Breaking

Urgent ‘Do Not Use’ Warning Issued on Eight Home Bargains Products

Breaking

Woman Found Dead Near South Foreland Lighthouse in Dover

Breaking

Germany Festival Stabbings: Terror Motives ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’ as 15-Year-Old Detained

Breaking

Urgent Appeal as 15-Year-Old Girl Missing With Unknown Male in Newcastle

Breaking

Terror Probe Launched After Explosion Near Synagogue in French Resort Town

Breaking

More women come forward with allegations against Jermaine Jenas, per reports

Breaking

Woman Arrested in Connection with Narborough Road Stabbing

Breaking

Badger Culling Debate Reignites Following BBC Documentary

Breaking

Crackdown on Blue Badge Misuse in Greenwich: Four Individuals Fined

Breaking

Baby beavers born in London for first time in 400 years, conservationists say

Breaking

West Kent & Medway Pharmacy Rotas for Summer Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, 2024