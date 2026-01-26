Watch Live

DRUGS HAUL FOUND Audi Driver Tries to Ram Way Out of M6 Police Stop

  • Updated: 14:24
  • , 26 January 2026

Drama on the M6 this morning as an Audi driver made a desperate attempt to smash his way out of a police box. The Staffordshire Road Crime Team were on the scene when the driver tried to ram his way through the police roadblock.

Police Reinforcements Save the Day

Luckily, officers from PD IKO quickly arrived to back up the team. After a violent struggle, they managed to wrestle the driver into custody.

Drugs Found in Vehicle During Search

On searching the Audi, police uncovered a large stash of drugs hidden inside. The driver now faces serious charges following the high-speed drama on the M6.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 23.36.03
MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged With Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Guildford Park
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 20.28.28
VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for Machete Attack on Police Officer in Gateshead
G_hJzS-WQAABuV-
SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 16.10.47
FINGER LOSS Homeland Security Officer Loses Finger After Minneapolis Riot Bite-Off

Must READ

Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Attacking Sleeping Woman
FEELING AT HOME Ex-Home Secretary Drops Tory Colours
FLOOD HAVOC Storm Chandra Set to Slam Britain with 80mph Winds, Torrential Rain, and Snow
SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Canterbury Man
DRUGS LINE CUT OFF Drug Dealer Jailed for Over Four Years in High Wycombe Crackdown
COURT SCANDAL Court Worker Jailed for Leaking Secret Crime Files
SHOOT OUT Two Gunmen Locked Up Over Rotherham Firearms Spree
MASKED KIDNAP Cousins Face Jail Over Brutal £3M Kidnap and Torture
TEEN ON THE RUN 16-Year-Old Aleksandar Dlutowski Vanishes, May Be Heading to Plymouth
DEADLY COLLISON Two Birmingham Men Jailed Over Fatal High-Speed Crash

More For You

ONE DEAD Tragedy Strikes at Helen’s Bay: Woman in 60s Dies After Sea Rescue
LIFE CHANGING Essex Man Jailed Over Brutal Shooting That Changed Victims’ Lives
CHILLING CALL FOR HELP British Mum-of-Three Stabbed to Death by Ex in Spanish Horror
MURDER PROBE Man Found Dead in Plymouth After Night Out

More From UK News in Pictures

DRUG WARS Sheffield Gang Sentenced for Cold-Blooded Murder Over Drug War
CHILD SEX CRIMES Bradford Man Slapped with 13-Year Sentence for Child Sex Crimes
UNDERCOVER STING Blackpool Paedophile Caught and Convicted
SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Car Rams Police in Southampton
CLOSE CALL Brick Thrown From Bridge Smashes Mum and Toddler’s Windscreen on Busy Bristol Road
DODGY ESCAPE Hunt Underway for Two Walkers Who Fled Hotel Without Paying After Gruelling Rescue
CALCULATED ATTACK Homeless Predator Jailed for Raping Drunk Woman in Leeds
ROWDY OUTBURST Drunk Dad Brawls at Merseyside Station
NO ARRESTS Police to Keep Watch After Crowborough Asylum Camp Protests
GRIM VERDICT Child Rape Convict’s Final Appeal Thrown Out
SWIFT JUSTICE Man Jailed for Rape Near Liverpool Cathedral
GROOMED TEENS Teen Trafficker Jailed Over Drug-Fuelled Exploitation
FIRST PICTURE Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Pulled From Marina as Police Arrest Teen in Murder Probe
BRING HIM HOME Hunt On for Missing Canterbury Man
SMASH AND GRAB Two Men Charged Over Brazen Westminster Ram Raid
WHIRLWIND WEDDING Katie Price Ties the Knot for Fourth Time After Week-Long Romance with Lee Andrews

More From UKNIP

PC SEX PEST Met Police Officer Sacked for Gross Sexual Harassment of Female Colleagues
DRUGS HAUL Slough Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Cocaine Bust
RAM PROBE LAUNCHED Police Probe After Car Rams Two Men in Leeds
HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Man in 80s Critical After Hit-and-Run E-Scooter Crash in Ealing
error: Content is protected !!