Drama on the M6 this morning as an Audi driver made a desperate attempt to smash his way out of a police box. The Staffordshire Road Crime Team were on the scene when the driver tried to ram his way through the police roadblock.

Police Reinforcements Save the Day

Luckily, officers from PD IKO quickly arrived to back up the team. After a violent struggle, they managed to wrestle the driver into custody.

Drugs Found in Vehicle During Search

On searching the Audi, police uncovered a large stash of drugs hidden inside. The driver now faces serious charges following the high-speed drama on the M6.