Authorities identify husband and wife killed in a car explosion at US-Canadian border

Police have identified the victims of a tragic car blast at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the US and Canada. Kurt Villani and his wife Monica Villani, both 53, lost their lives when their car became airborne and crashed in Niagara Falls.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, prompted a large emergency response and the closure of four border crossings. The couple, residing 10 miles south of the crash site in Grand Island, New York, were identified as the owners of a chain of hardware and lumber stores in the state.

A US border agent was injured in the incident, which transpired on the eve of American Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days. New York Governor Kathy Hochul ruled out terrorism in connection with the incident.

The couple’s vehicle, described as an older Bentley, rapidly accelerated, flew through the air, and burst into flames. The exact cause remains unclear, and authorities are investigating various possibilities, including mechanical failure.

The car, travelling at a high speed, cleared an 8ft fence on the New York side of the border, according to Gov Hochul. The vehicle was incinerated, with nothing left but the engine, and even the registration plate was not recovered.

The FBI took over the initial investigation and stated that no explosive materials or terrorist connection were found.

The Rainbow Bridge, a vital connection between Niagara Falls, New York, and Niagara Falls, Canada, was closed for two days, causing major traffic disruption on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Other nearby bridges have since reopened.

The Villani family expressed gratitude for the support received in a statement, while the mystery surrounding the incident continues to be unravelled.