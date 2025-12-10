Watch Live

HEARTBREAKING TRUTHS Avanti West Coast Shines Spotlight on Runaway Kids in Powerful Christmas Campaign

  • Updated: 08:13
  • , 10 December 2025

 

Avanti West Coast is teaming up with Railway Children to tackle a hidden crisis this Christmas: runaway children on the UK’s rail network. With one child running away every five minutes, this gripping new film urges passengers to keep their eyes peeled and help vulnerable youngsters in need.

Heartbreaking Truths Behind the Runaway Crisis

  • Every five minutes, a child runs away from home in the UK, many using trains to escape.
  • Avanti West Coast’s striking new film Your Presence Is Presents Enough reveals the harsh realities these kids face.
  • Created by BAFTA breakthrough director Daisy-May Hudson, the short film draws on her own experience of homelessness.
  • It’s designed to be just five minutes long — matching how often kids go missing.

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting vulnerable children,” said Natalie Richbell-Beer, Avanti’s Safeguarding and Crime Manager. “Our film gives train travellers the confidence to spot warning signs and report concerns.”

Spotting a Runaway: What to Look Out For

New research reveals a worrying truth: 34% of adults admit they’re more distracted than usual over the festive period, and 78% can’t confidently identify a runaway child. This leaves vulnerable youngsters at greater risk as stations get busier during Christmas.

The film introduces Railway Children’s handy acronym to help the public spot danger:

  • Attitude
  • Time of Day
  • Relationship
  • Instinct
  • Safety
  • Keeping a low profile

Passengers are encouraged to look up from their phones and be alert. If a child seems AT RISK, contact station staff or text British Transport Police on 61016.

Raising Awareness at Stations and on Trains

Alongside the film launch on Avanti West Coast’s YouTube channel, the campaign rolls out announcements and signage at key stations like Crewe and Stockport. The goal? To keep the public educated and vigilant throughout the festive rush.

Rob Capener, Chief Executive of Railway Children, added: “If a child appears at risk, please speak up. Your vigilance can make all the difference.”

Film Director Daisy-May Hudson Speaks Out

“I’m proud of this film — it reminds us what really matters this Christmas: human connection and looking out for each other. It’s been an honour to work with lived experience Ambassadors to bring their stories to life. Film has the power to make us truly see one another, especially at a time when hope and compassion are needed most.”

This Christmas, Avanti West Coast urges all travellers: stay alert, look up, and be the lifeline for a runaway child in need.

