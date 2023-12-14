aylesbury man jailed for four years following drug offences

In a significant development in the fight against drug-related crimes, Shueyb Mohammed, aged 23, from Russell Avenue, Aylesbury, has been sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement in drug offences. The sentence was handed down following a thorough investigation by the Thames Valley Police.

Mohammed pleaded guilty to multiple charges during a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 23. His offences included being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, specifically cocaine and cannabis. Additionally, he admitted to one count each of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of criminal property.

The sentencing, which took place on December 1 at the same court, marked the culmination of police efforts to crack down on drug distribution in the area. Notably, the criminal property seized from Mohammed, primarily consisting of a significant sum of cash, was donated to charity, demonstrating a positive outcome from the proceeds of the crime.

The arrest of Mohammed on September 28 was a result of proactive policing by the Aylesbury Tasking team. Officers, suspecting Mohammed of drug dealing activities, stopped him under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. During the search, they found two mobile phones and a quantity of cash in his possession. Further investigation led to a search of his property, where officers discovered a bag containing a large quantity of cannabis, wraps of cocaine, more cash, digital scales, and cling film, all indicative of drug dealing operations.

PC Levi Fensom, the investigating officer, stated: “Mohammed was a prolific drug dealer in Aylesbury, and his activities were stopped that afternoon after some excellent proactive policing.” He emphasized Thames Valley Police’s commitment to robustly targeting and prosecuting offenders involved in the supply of drugs, using both visible and covert activities to disrupt and pursue such individuals.

The successful prosecution of Mohammed is a testament to the vital role played by public information in developing intelligence and initiating proactive investigations. The Thames Valley Police continue to encourage the public to report drug supply offences, as this information is crucial in their ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the region.

Mohammed’s conviction and sentencing serve as a strong message to those involved in drug dealing, reinforcing the serious consequences of such illegal activities. The Thames Valley Police remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by actively pursuing and bringing to justice those who engage in the illicit drug trade.