Baby and Woman Hurt in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Surrey

White Van Flees Scene After Striking Pedestrians

A baby and a woman in her 20s were rushed to hospital following a shocking hit-and-run crash in Surrey this morning. The pair were struck by a white van at around 6:45am on Godstone Road, Whyteleafe.

Emergency services treated both victims at the scene before they were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police Launch Manhunt for Driver

The driver failed to stop and fled the scene, sparking an urgent police hunt.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said:

“If you witnessed anything or have any CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage that could help our investigation, please contact us quoting CAD-0085 of today’s date.”

Community on Alert

Officers are appealing to anyone with information to come forward immediately. The local community remains shaken as the search continues.

Have you seen the van or drivers matching this description? Contact Surrey Police now.