Baby beavers born in London for first time in 400 years, conservationists say

n a historic and heartwarming development, baby beavers have been born in London for the first time in more than 400 years. Conservationists are celebrating the arrival of two Eurasian beaver kits, marking a significant milestone in efforts to reintroduce wildlife into urban environments.

The beaver family, consisting of five Eurasian beavers, was introduced to a nature reserve in Ealing, west London, in October 2023 as part of the Ealing Beaver Project. Just eight months later, the birth of the kits has left conservationists “over the moon,” proving that humans and wildlife can coexist and thrive in urban settings.

A Flourishing Urban Ecosystem

The arrival of the baby beavers has reignited hope that these industrious animals will help transform the location into a flourishing wetland, benefiting both plants and animals. Beavers are known for their ability to create wetlands by building dams, which can improve water quality, reduce flooding, and increase biodiversity in the area.

Dr. Sean McCormack, Chair of Ealing Wildlife Group and licence holder for the Ealing Beaver Project, expressed his excitement: “I had every confidence our beaver family would settle in at Paradise Fields, but to discover they’ve had new baby kits this Spring is really the icing on the beaver cake!

Dr. McCormack emphasized that while beavers may need to be managed in urban environments, the benefits they provide are undeniable. “Improved water quality, reduced flooding, more insects and other wildlife on site, habitat improvements. And now at least two cute baby beavers to boot!”

A Historic Return

Beavers once roamed throughout the UK, but they were hunted to extinction in England by the end of the 16th century due to the demand for their fur and meat, as well as habitat loss. In recent years, various breeding programs have been reintroducing beavers across the UK, including in urban areas like London.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who supported the Ealing Beaver Project through the Rewild London Fund, expressed his delight at the beaver births. I am committed to ensuring that London is at the forefront of the rewilding revolution as we work to re-establish lost species and reconnect people and nature,” Khan said.

The Future of Beavers in London

Volunteers at the Ealing Beaver Project have been closely monitoring the beavers’ progress. The beavers’ successful adaptation to their new environment is evident in their dam-building, lodge construction, and waterway creation. The birth of two kits in less than eight months since their introduction is seen as a testament to the suitability of their habitat.

Jon Staples, a park ranger at Ealing Council, described the beaver kits as a “brilliant indication that the beaver family group is settled and thriving.” He noted that the beavers are having a positive impact on the site’s ecology and community, with much more potential for the future.

Currently, the beaver enclosure at Paradise Fields spans 8 hectares, providing enough space to support two to three beaver families. The project team is hopeful that more beaver families can be introduced to other sites across the UK in the future.

Visiting the Beavers

Animal lovers can visit the beavers through walking tours and safaris, offering a unique opportunity to observe these remarkable creatures in an urban setting. However, visitors are reminded to respect the beavers’ space as they remain wild animals.

The Ealing Beaver Project is a volunteer-led collaboration involving the Ealing Wildlife Group, Citizen Zoo, Friends of Horsenden, and Ealing Council, with support from the Beaver Trust and the Mayor of London. The project’s goals include studying how beavers can alleviate flood risks in urban areas and exploring the biodiversity benefits they bring to local ecosystems.

As the rewilding revolution continues to gain momentum, the birth of baby beavers in London stands as a hopeful symbol of what can be achieved when humans and wildlife coexist harmoniously.