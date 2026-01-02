Watch Live

TRAGIC DEATH Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners

  • Updated: 22:33
  • , 2 January 2026
Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners

 

Tragic Death Sparks Serious Safety Concerns

A six-month-old boy has died days after undergoing a circumcision performed by someone with no formal training. The heartbreaking case has prompted a coroner to raise urgent concerns about the safety regulations of non-therapeutic male circumcisions in the UK.

Mohamed Abdisamad underwent the procedure on February 12, 2023, recommended to his parents by a circumciser. Three to four days later, the baby showed signs of illness and was rushed by ambulance to Hillingdon Hospital on February 19.

Tragically, Mohamed suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and was pronounced dead that same night at 11:55pm. An inquest jury later ruled the cause of death as an invasive streptococcus pyogenes infection following the circumcision.

Coroner Issues Stark Warning

Assistant Coroner Anton van Dellen delivered a prevention of future deaths report outlining serious failings in how these procedures are carried out. He explained that anyone can perform a non-therapeutic male circumcision without any prior training or ongoing professional development.

“During the inquest, the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion, there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken,” Dr van Dellen declared.

Major Gaps in Safety and Regulation

  • No standard accreditation or registration system exists for non-therapeutic circumcision practitioners.
  • No mandated record keeping for procedures being carried out.
  • Lack of infection control protocols during or after the operation.
  • No requirements for aftercare, including wound dressing, pain management, or monitoring for worsening symptoms.
  • Absence of a proper consent system prior to performing the procedure.

The coroner’s report has been sent to the Department of Health and Social Care and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Both departments have 56 days to respond.

Families and Services Notified

Copies of the coroner’s findings have also been shared with Mohamed’s mother, father, maternal grandmother, uncle, and the London Ambulance Service. This tragic case shines a spotlight on the urgent need for tighter regulations and oversight to protect vulnerable infants from preventable harm.

Recommended for you

Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged Over Deadly Crash Killing Two of Boxer’s Friends
CHARGED Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged Over Deadly Crash Killing Two of Boxer’s Friends

BREAKING

British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire
PICTURED British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire
Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
OVER THE LIMIT Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham
CONCERNS MOUNT Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham

Must READ

Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
TRAGIC NEWS Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
ZIP HORROR Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
TRAGIC DEATH Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
SEARCH UNDERWAY Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
TYRES SLASHED CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
STREET ROBBERY Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
DESPERATE PLEA Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield's Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
BLAZE INFERNO Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield’s Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
SHOT BY POLICE Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MET CRACKDOWN 84-Year-Old Sidcup Man Charged with 47 Historical Sexual Offences

More For You

DEVASTING FIRE Deadly Blaze Ravages Swiss Ski Resort Bar on New Year’s Eve
Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
FATAL CRASH Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
EXTREMELY TRAGIC Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
HEAD ON FATAL Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two

More From UK News in Pictures

Hertfordsgire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
HOPES FADING Hertfordshire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
POLICE CONCERNS Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
Albanian Duo 'Dumped Number Plates' After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
IMMIGRATION STATUS Albanian Duo ‘Dumped Number Plates’ After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
SERIAL LIFTER Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
PICTURED HIT AND RUN CRASH Two Albanian nationals remanded over fatal hit-and-run that killed pensioner in Gillingham
Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
FAMILY DESPERATE Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
Man Hospitalised After Police Incident Near Primary School in Mile End
DRIVER ARRESTED Two Men Hurt in Early Morning Crash in Thornton Heath
MURDER MANHUNT Man Stabbed to Death on New Year’s Eve in Grove Street Horrific Attack
M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
UPGRADING M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
TWO INJURED Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
Book-Style Slots: Why Book of Dead Clones Flood the Market
Book-Style Slots: Why Book of Dead Clones Flood the Market
Tragic Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Golf Prodigy
FIRST VICTIM NAMED Tragic Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Golf Prodigy
Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road
ALBANIAN NATIONALS Two Men Charged After Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run
Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47
SECONDS TO DISASTER Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47

More From UKNIP

Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40
HARROWING FOOTAGE Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40
Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens
DIPPED HEADLIGHTS Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens
error: Content is protected !!