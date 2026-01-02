Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners

Tragic Death Sparks Serious Safety Concerns

A six-month-old boy has died days after undergoing a circumcision performed by someone with no formal training. The heartbreaking case has prompted a coroner to raise urgent concerns about the safety regulations of non-therapeutic male circumcisions in the UK.

Mohamed Abdisamad underwent the procedure on February 12, 2023, recommended to his parents by a circumciser. Three to four days later, the baby showed signs of illness and was rushed by ambulance to Hillingdon Hospital on February 19.

Tragically, Mohamed suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and was pronounced dead that same night at 11:55pm. An inquest jury later ruled the cause of death as an invasive streptococcus pyogenes infection following the circumcision.

Coroner Issues Stark Warning

Assistant Coroner Anton van Dellen delivered a prevention of future deaths report outlining serious failings in how these procedures are carried out. He explained that anyone can perform a non-therapeutic male circumcision without any prior training or ongoing professional development.

“During the inquest, the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion, there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken,” Dr van Dellen declared.

Major Gaps in Safety and Regulation

No standard accreditation or registration system exists for non-therapeutic circumcision practitioners.

No mandated record keeping for procedures being carried out.

Lack of infection control protocols during or after the operation.

No requirements for aftercare, including wound dressing, pain management, or monitoring for worsening symptoms.

Absence of a proper consent system prior to performing the procedure.

The coroner’s report has been sent to the Department of Health and Social Care and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Both departments have 56 days to respond.

Families and Services Notified

Copies of the coroner’s findings have also been shared with Mohamed’s mother, father, maternal grandmother, uncle, and the London Ambulance Service. This tragic case shines a spotlight on the urgent need for tighter regulations and oversight to protect vulnerable infants from preventable harm.