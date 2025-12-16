‘Baby Harry’ Avoids Jail Despite Shocking New Offences

Watch Live

Paedophile banned from Isle of Wight but dodges prison

Harry Simmonds, 24, infamously known as ‘Baby Harry’, has escaped a jail sentence despite a fresh batch of horrific offences. The self-confessed and proud paedophile has been slapped with a temporary ban from the Isle of Wight instead.

Disturbing incidents at the bus stop

Simmonds, who’s currently homeless, previously admitted to breaching his sexual risk order and two counts of malicious communication. Prosecutor Ryan Evans revealed that on May 12, two teenage girls aged 14 and 15 spotted a poster near Medina College and Medina Leisure Centre featuring lurid photos of Simmonds—one in a red bra, another in a nappy.

The poster boldly declared Simmonds as a paedophile who “likes to rub himself against children.” Shockingly, Simmonds appeared behind the girls as they photographed the poster, telling them they could “send the photos wherever they want.”

Ongoing harassment after release on bail

After pleading guilty on June 2 and released on bail, Simmonds continued his appalling behaviour. Between June 6 and June 11, he repeatedly contacted a previous victim, sending images of himself in nappies holding a sign saying “I am a paedo” and videos of him sprinkling chilli powder on his genitals.

He also sent malicious messages to another woman on June 13.

Judge says ‘taking a chance’ with suspended sentence

Simmonds’ defence revealed he suffered a scar after an attack in HMP Lewes during his last prison stint. They argued a suspended sentence would allow him to live in West Sussex with his partner and her mother, under supervision.

Judge Malcolm Gibney branded Simmonds’ actions as “malicious and disgusting” but admitted he was “taking a chance” by suspending his 48-week jail term. Alongside the two-year suspended sentence, Simmonds is banned from the Isle of Wight.

Simmonds’ dark past includes 13 counts of malicious communication for sending explicit photos to children and horrifying threats of rape. His prison sentences have steadily increased since 2019 but once again, he walks free—for now.

