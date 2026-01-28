A man from Houghton Regis has been locked up for life after murdering a six-month-old baby by violently shaking him. Bedfordshire Police revealed chilling details of lies and a delayed emergency call that sealed the infant’s tragic fate.

Baby Archie Left in Care of Murderer

Little Archie Woodbridge was left alone with Kieran Humphreys on 9 February 2024 at friends Sam Wyatt and Karen Smith’s home on Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis.

During this time, Humphreys shook Archie so violently that the baby suffered fatal brain injuries and fractured ribs.

Delayed Ambulance Call and Web of Lies

Instead of calling 999 immediately, Humphreys first rang his mother, Sharon Humphreys. When Sam Wyatt returned, he contacted Karen Smith, who was with Archie’s mother.

Archie was moved to a relative’s home in Bromley Gardens, where the ambulance was finally called—nearly 90 minutes after the injuries occurred.

Paramedics alerted police just before 5.30pm, and Archie was rushed to the hospital but sadly died that same evening.

Detectives uncovered that all four adults involved lied to officers, falsely claiming Archie fell ill while with his mother and that emergency services were called straight away.

Sentences Handed Down

Kieran Humphreys, 33 , of Bromley Gardens, was jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering a child under one, child cruelty, and perverting the course of justice. He must serve at least 21 years before parole.

, of Bromley Gardens, was jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering a child under one, child cruelty, and perverting the course of justice. He must serve at least 21 years before parole. Sam Wyatt, 34 , and Karen Smith, 40 , both from Dolphin Drive, plus Sharon Humphreys, 59 , of Bromley Gardens, pleaded guilty to conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

, and , both from Dolphin Drive, plus , of Bromley Gardens, pleaded guilty to conspiring to pervert the course of justice. Wyatt received a sentence of 15 months, Smith got one year, and Sharon Humphreys was jailed for nine months.

This heartbreaking case highlights the devastating consequences of violence against children and the lengths some will go to hide the truth.