Balcony Destroyed in Blackwall High-Rise Fire

A fire that broke out in a high-rise block of flats in Blackwall yesterday afternoon led to the destruction of a balcony and damage to part of a flat on the 25th floor. The incident occurred on Bacayne Avenue just before 1:30 pm on Monday, August 26, 2024.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) reported that a small part of a five-room flat in the 45-storey building was affected by the blaze. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the fire was brought under control by 2:50 pm.

LFB’s 999 control officers were inundated with more than 110 calls from concerned residents and witnesses. Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell, and other nearby stations were dispatched to the scene.

A 64-metre turntable ladder was utilized as a lookout tower, allowing firefighters to effectively manage their response from an elevated position. The fire was treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

Safety Reminder Issued

In response to the incident, London Fire Brigade issued a crucial reminder about the dangers of improper disposal of smoking materials. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of stubbing out cigarettes completely and disposing of them safely.

If you smoke, it is vitally important you stub it right out, preferably in an ashtray,” the spokesperson said. “Always ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it. If you don’t, you risk causing a fire as you don’t know what it may land on, which could potentially start a fire.

As the investigation concludes, LFB continues to stress the importance of fire safety in high-rise buildings, particularly when it comes to smoking materials, to prevent similar incidents in the future.