 Bank Holiday Weekend in London Marred by Multiple Stabbings, Including 32-Year-Old Mother

UK News in Pictures

Three Motorbikes Stolen in Glen Parva Burglary

Cleveland Police Make 14 More Arrests in Connection with Middlesbrough Disorder

Merseyside Police Issue CCTV Images in Connection with Disorder Incidents

Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested in Orpington Following Early Morning Traffic Stop

Cases Heard at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates' Courts

Bank Holiday Weekend in London Marred by Multiple Stabbings, Including 32-Year-Old Mother

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election 'registration'UKNIP247
Police Car Collides With Motorist In South London, Leading To Road Closure

A grim bank holiday weekend across London saw ten people stabbed, with incidents unfolding in Notting Hill, Hackney, and Tottenham between August 23 and 26. The Metropolitan Police provided details on the alarming series of violent events, which have left communities shocked and grieving.

Notting Hill Carnival: Three Fighting for Their Lives After Stabbings

The annual Notting Hill Carnival celebrated for its vibrant display of Caribbean culture, was overshadowed by violence as three people were left fighting for their lives following stabbings during the two-day event.

On August 25, a 32-year-old mother, who was attending the carnival with her young child, was stabbed on Golborne Road, near Westbourne Park. Police officers, including medics, rushed to the scene to provide emergency care before paramedics arrived. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Early investigations suggest she may have been caught in a fight between two groups of men, although it is unclear if she was directly involved.

Shakiel Thibou, 20, was arrested on August 27 at an address in Hammersmith and Fulham and later charged with attempted murder, violent disorder, and possession of an offensive weapon. His brothers, Sheldon Thibou, 24, and Shaeim Thibou, 22, have also been charged in connection with the incident, facing charges that include violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker. The three brothers appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 28.

Two other men were injured at the carnival on August 25: a 29-year-old who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a 24-year-old whose condition has yet to be confirmed.

The violence escalated on August 26, with police reporting five more stabbings, two of which left the victims in life-threatening conditions. Among the attacks, two individuals suffered slash wounds, and one incident involved a corrosive substance. The Metropolitan Police made 49 arrests for possessing an offensive weapon and one arrest for possessing a firearm, while 35 officers were injured, and 230 arrests were made throughout the day.

Hackney: Man in His 40s Hospitalized After Stabbing

In Hackney, a man in his 40s was stabbed in the early hours of August 26 on City Road. Emergency services arrived at the scene around 2 AM and found the man injured. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening. A man in his 20s was arrested and taken into police custody, with a firearm also recovered at the scene.

Tottenham: Man in His 20s Stabbed

On August 23, a man in his 20s was stabbed on St Ann’s Road in Tottenham around 5 AM. The police responded to the incident and found the victim, who was subsequently taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but has since been released with no further action taken against him.

A Wave of Violence

This spate of stabbings across London during the bank holiday weekend has raised serious concerns about public safety and the increasing levels of violence in the city. The Metropolitan Police continue to investigate these incidents, urging anyone with information to come forward as communities grapple with the aftermath of these tragic events.

