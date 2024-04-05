Barber Faces Backlash Over Pricing Strategy for Children with Special Needs

A barber in Surrey has issued an apology after facing criticism for implementing a pricing strategy that charged an extra £2 for cutting the hair of “special needs boys under 15.”

Shwan Kadir, the 49-year-old owner of Rayna Unisex Salon in Sutton, came under fire after a picture of the pricing sign went viral on social media. The sign indicated an additional charge for haircuts exceeding an hour.

The controversy erupted when Facebook user Leanne Caffrey shared a post condemning the pricing strategy, stating, “I never out small businesses. But this has made me really cross.”

Responding to the backlash, Kadir admitted that it was a “misunderstanding” and claimed ignorance regarding the implications of the term “special needs.” He expressed remorse for the situation and promptly covered the sign after it gained attention online.

Kadir, who resides in Sutton with his three children, clarified that the intention was not to discriminate but rather to account for additional time required for some customers, which he indicated was a rare occurrence. He emphasized that his salon has an inclusive approach and welcomes customers with disabilities.

“We have an autism specialist here, and we had no idea. If she had told me that the word was wrong, then I would have just taken it down. I made a mistake, and I fixed it; I am only human,” Kadir stated.

Despite the apology, Kadir revealed that he has been subjected to significant online abuse, including receiving abusive calls from individuals as far as Scotland. However, he expressed gratitude for the support received from local customers, stating that they have defended his business amid the controversy.

“The hate has affected me, but the local people know what our business is like. They have defended me a lot online. I have received thousands of supportive messages from our customers today,” Kadir said.

While acknowledging the impact of the incident, Kadir affirmed his commitment to serving the community and providing quality service to all customers.

“We are very good at dealing with kids who have different disabilities. We have customers come from all across England because we are the only ones they trust to cut their hair, and other places have refused them,” he added.

The incident highlights the importance of sensitivity and inclusivity in business practices, especially concerning individuals with special needs. Kadir’s apology and swift action to rectify the situation reflect a willingness to learn and adapt to ensure a welcoming environment for all customers