SICK ATTACK Barber Jailed for 10 Years After Sick Rape Spree and Sharing Victims’ Footage Online

  • Updated: 02:26
  • , 29 January 2026

 

A Glasgow barber has been locked up for a decade after raping two women and sharing vile footage of them on social media and with another man. Anas Almarjeh, 27, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after Judge Lady Hood slammed him for showing no remorse or understanding of the damage he caused.

Horrific Crimes Unveiled

Almarjeh was found guilty last October of two counts of rape and one of abusive behaviour, despite his denials. His attacks began in late 2019 at a home in Barrhead, Renfrewshire, where he abused the first victim while she slept. His second victim endured repeated rapes and a catalogue of abuse over three years.

Relentless Abuse and Control

The court heard Almarjeh recorded a sexual image of his first victim and showed it to another man. Against his second victim, he was aggressive and controlling—locking her out, stealing her money and bank cards, limiting who she could speak to, and what she could eat or drink. He filmed her during emotional distress and posted the footage online.

Justice Served

The attacks took place across Glasgow’s southside and Barrhead. Almarjeh is now on the sex offenders register for life, with indefinite non-harassment orders banning any contact with his victims.

Judge Lady Hood said: “You have taken no responsibility for your crimes and shown no insight into the harm you caused.”

