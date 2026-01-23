Victim’s Courage Brings Rapist to Justice

A brave woman’s shocking account of a brutal attack has landed Barnsley man David Nistor behind bars for rape. The victim reported the assault at her local police station the very same day in June 2025 — revealing Nistor had raped her before.

Swift Police Action Seals Nistor’s Fate

Police moved fast, arresting Nistor the day the victim came forward. During questioning, he refused to answer any questions. Nistor was held in custody throughout the investigation and trial.

Guilty Verdict and Long Prison Sentence

Nistor, 26, initially denied all charges — including seven counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm — when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in July. However, he later pleaded guilty to the assault charge in November.

On 16 January, the jury found him guilty of seven counts of rape. He was immediately jailed for 15 years and eight months. Nistor, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, will serve a lengthy stretch behind bars for his crimes.