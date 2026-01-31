Watch Live

BUSTED Barrow Man Locked Up for Six Years Over Class A Drug Bust

  • Updated: 03:45
  • , 31 January 2026

 

A Barrow man has been slammed with a six-year jail sentence for dealing heroin and cocaine.

Peter Barry Busted with Class A Drugs

Peter Barry, 57, of Rodney Street, Barrow, was sentenced on 28 January for possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine. He was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply and two counts of possession of Class A drugs.

Barry also got extra time for skipping a court hearing on 28 November.

Caught Red-Handed in Police Sting

On 2 October 2025, police swooped during an operation targeting drug crime on Schneider Road, Barrow. Barry, known to cops from intelligence reports for Class A drug dealing, was spotted riding a push bike.

When officers stopped him, Barry initially resisted but was soon caught with several wraps of brown and white powders — later confirmed as heroin and cocaine. He was immediately arrested for possession with intent to supply.

Operation Alliance Cracks Down on Drug Crime

The bust was part of Operation Alliance — a larger crackdown by Westmorland and Furness police to tackle serious and organised crime.

“This sentencing is a result of excellent proactive policing. This is another example of our determination to identify and apprehend those who sell drugs within our communities. Cumbria Police will continue to target those involved in drug supply.” – Westmorland and Furness CSOC spokesperson

Police Urge Public to Help Fight Drug Supply

Anyone with tips on drug dealing in their area can report it at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it or ring 101.

You can also give info anonymously via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Recommended for you

G36QNZXA1DJDLZHPEK9C
FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 13.06.53
DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting
623269739_1477165581077454_6837811236024881222_n
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 11.39.45
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large

Must READ

SHOCKING ABUSE Ex-Headteacher Found Guilty of Child Assaults in Fife
HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Drug Dealer and Knife Carrier Locked Up in Slough
TIME CALLED ON DEALER Drug Dealer Locked Up for Four Years in Bristol
LIFE SENTANCE OF SUFFERING Beast Jailed for 24 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder
DNA LINKS Harrogate Brothers Jailed Over Illegal Gun and Sword Stash
VICTIM LOST Two Men Found Guilty of Beating Man to Death in Birmingham
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Baby Dies
MAJOR BLOW Hatfield Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Over Three Years
DRUG DEALER JAILED Fugitive Jack Day Jailed After Dramatic Police Hunt
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed in Street Stop

More For You

MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison
TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025

More From UK News in Pictures

DEADLY DISTURBANCE Man Found Guilty of Brian Gough’s Murder in Glasgow
DRUGS RAID Police Swarm Pub in Belvedere Mystery Raid
RECKLESS DRIVER Dangerous Driver Jailed After Crash Leaves Three Seriously Injured
TWISTED MOTIVE Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight
SHOPLIFTING SPREE Notorious Thief Locked Up for £1,000 Shoplifting Spree
SMASH AND GRAB Man Busted After Swindon Town Centre Burglaries
STI FEARS Goldsmiths Student Jailed for Life After Stabbing Girlfriend Over STI Fears
TUNNEL SMASH Tributes pour in for devoted mum killed in horror A55 tunnel crash
TRAGIC END Gravesend Girl, 9, Drowns After Slipping into Thames at Jetty
BRUTAL RAMPAGE Man Jailed for Life Over Aidan Chapman’s Christmas Day Murder
ROAMING FREE Prison Escape Shock: Convict Vanishes from HMP Springhill
HAND IT IN Kent Police supporting national firearms amnesty
Littlehampton Man Acquitted of Sexual Assault Following Trial at Portsmouth Crown Court
PEDOPHILE Gosport Man Jailed for Shocking Child Sex Offences
SERIAL OFFENDER Gravesend Burglar Busted After Blazing Break-In Spree
TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station
JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker

More From UKNIP

CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl
BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
error: Content is protected !!