A Barrow man has been slammed with a six-year jail sentence for dealing heroin and cocaine.

Peter Barry Busted with Class A Drugs

Peter Barry, 57, of Rodney Street, Barrow, was sentenced on 28 January for possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine. He was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply and two counts of possession of Class A drugs.

Barry also got extra time for skipping a court hearing on 28 November.

Caught Red-Handed in Police Sting

On 2 October 2025, police swooped during an operation targeting drug crime on Schneider Road, Barrow. Barry, known to cops from intelligence reports for Class A drug dealing, was spotted riding a push bike.

When officers stopped him, Barry initially resisted but was soon caught with several wraps of brown and white powders — later confirmed as heroin and cocaine. He was immediately arrested for possession with intent to supply.

Operation Alliance Cracks Down on Drug Crime

The bust was part of Operation Alliance — a larger crackdown by Westmorland and Furness police to tackle serious and organised crime.

“This sentencing is a result of excellent proactive policing. This is another example of our determination to identify and apprehend those who sell drugs within our communities. Cumbria Police will continue to target those involved in drug supply.” – Westmorland and Furness CSOC spokesperson

Police Urge Public to Help Fight Drug Supply

Anyone with tips on drug dealing in their area can report it at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it or ring 101.

You can also give info anonymously via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.