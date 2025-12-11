Watch Live

LIFE SENTANCE Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack

  • Updated: 07:32
  • , 11 December 2025
Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack

 

Life Behind Bars for Codey Nolan

A Basildon thug has been locked up for life after a savage attack that ended in murder. Codey Nolan, 33, was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 23 years after brutally attacking 42-year-old Hassan Bousanguar in a block of flats in Vange.

The chilling assault took place at the Riverview Centre on May 4, 2024. Hassan was found badly injured in the communal hallway, leaving a trail of blood that led police straight to the crime scene.

Police Manhunt Ends in Capture

Nolan fled the area but was tracked down and caught in Brighton just five days later on May 9. He was brought back to Essex and initially convicted for grievous bodily harm with intent in November 2024.

Tragically, Hassan succumbed to his injuries in December 2024. A fierce police investigation, backed by medical experts, ramped up the charges to murder.

After a swift seven-day trial at Basildon Crown Court, the jury took less than two-and-a-half hours to convict Nolan of murder on December 9, 2025.

 

Justice for Hassan

“At the centre of all our work has been Hassan, his family, and securing the justice they deserve,” said Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who led the investigations.

“While nothing will ever make up for their loss, I hope this verdict brings some comfort to everyone who loved Hassan,” she added.

“Nolan has been in custody since his arrest and now faces spending the rest of his life behind bars. This outcome was thanks to the relentless work of my officers, the Crown Prosecution Service, our barristers Alex Stein and Emma Kutner, and the medical experts who made it clear Nolan was responsible for Hassan’s death.”

Metcalfe also praised Hassan’s family for their dignity throughout the ordeal.

Remembering Hassan

Hassan’s family paid tribute, saying:

“Hassan was and will always be a much-loved son, brother, and uncle. He was the most genuine and reliable friend with selfless commitment to people and humanity.”

This verdict sends a strong message: justice will be served for those who commit violent crimes in Essex.

