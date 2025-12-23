Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire

Two women are in hospital and a third injured after a fierce house fire ripped through a Peckham home last night.

Massive Fire Crews Rush to Bath Close

The London Fire Brigade responded to 22 emergency calls just after 10pm on Monday, December 22. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Peckham, New Cross, Greenwich, Brixton, and nearby stations tackled the blaze in a mid-terraced house.

Significant Damage and Casualties

The fire damaged part of the second floor of the property. Three women were treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics. Two were rushed to hospital, while a third sustained injuries but remained on site for treatment.

Fire Under Control, Investigation Underway

Firefighters brought the dangerous blaze under control by 11.14pm. The London Fire Brigade has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.