Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan

Brutal Assault Sparks Police Action

Ibrar Mehrban, 37, from Batley, was locked up for six years at Leeds Crown Court on Friday 16 January. He was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and assault after viciously attacking a woman and a man who tried to help her.

Attack on Woman and Heroic Intervention

Shortly before 1:30am on 1 July, neighbours overheard a woman screaming in the street. Police arrived to find the woman, in her 30s, badly injured with head and facial wounds. A man in his 20s had serious head injuries after stepping in to stop the assault.

Thug Uses Brick in Savage Garage Attack

Mehrban’s violence didn’t stop outside. He dragged the woman into a nearby garage. When the Good Samaritan opened the garage door to intervene, Mehrban struck him down with a brick, knocking him to the floor before continuing the attack.

Swift Justice After Quick Police Response

Officers quickly arrested Mehrban at the scene. He was charged the same day and appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on 2 July. Mehrban was held in custody pending his trial in December last year and has now been sentenced to six years behind bars.

Police praised the courage of both victims for their bravery during the ordeal.